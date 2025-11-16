Photos: Photos: First Look At Actors’ Playhouse’s Return To MAN OF LA MANCHA

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Actors’ Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre has released first-look production photos from its newly reimagined staging of Man of La Mancha, launching the company’s 30th Anniversary celebration at its historic Coral Gables home. Helmed by longtime Artistic Director David Arisco, the Tony Award-winning musical will run November 19 through December 21, 2025 in the Dr. Lawrence and Barbara Stein Center for the Performing Arts.

A landmark title in the organization’s history, Man of La Mancha holds a profound legacy for Actors’ Playhouse. The show first premiered with the company in 1988 at its original Kendall location and later became the inaugural production upon reopening the Miracle Theatre in 1995. Nearly four decades later, the company returns to the timeless story that shaped its artistic foundation — a tribute to courage, imagination, hope and the pursuit of "The Impossible Dream."

The production stars E.L. Losada as Miguel de Cervantes/Don Quixote, marking a triumphant homecoming for the award-winning performer whose professional journey began at Actors’ Playhouse. Gaby Tortoledo stars as Aldonza, with Jose Luaces as Sancho Panza.

They are joined by a dynamic ensemble featuring: Paul Louis-Gonzalez (Governor/Innkeeper), Henry Gainza (Padre), Michael Focas (The Duke/Dr. Carrasco), Lauren Horgan (Antonia/Moorish Dancer), Joline Mujica (Housekeeper), Michael Hunsaker (Pedro/Captain of the Inquisition), Jonathan Eisele (Jose), Esqui (Juan), Hugo E. Moreno (Anselmo), Carolina Ordonez (Fermina/Moorish Dancer), Sofia Porcel (Maria), Joey Rodriguez (Tenorio), Jeremy Sevelovitz (Guitar Player), Seth Trucks (Paco), Corey Vega (Barber), Sara Grant (Understudy) and Luis Otamendi (Understudy).

The creative team includes Bruce Barnes (Music Director), Henry Gainza (Associate Director/Choreographer), K. April Soroko (Scenic Design), Eric Nelson (Lighting Design), Ellis Tillman (Costume Design), Reidar Sorensen (Sound Design), Carlos Correa (Production Manager/Technical Director), Sam Sigler (Property Master), Naomi Zapata (Production Stage Manager) and Lilly Paez (Assistant Stage Manager).

Photo credit: Alberto Romeu

