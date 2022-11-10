Photos: Carbonell Awards Announces Winners in First Live Ceremony Since 2019

Gary Schweikhart, board president of the Carbonell Awards, South Florida's Theatre & Arts Honors, today announced that the 45th annual awards-the first live ceremony since 2019-attracted nearly 500 theater activists and enthusiasts.

"It was a truly joyous occasion when we celebrated the most diverse group of talented nominees-and winners-in our history," said Schweikhart. "Each and every one is an exquisite example of South Florida's theatrical excellence, all brilliantly flowering in this post-COVID cultural renaissance."

From 20 competitive categories, Miami New Drama was the winner in seven (three for Papá Cuatro, and two each for A Wonderful World and The Cuban Vote). Area Stage earned four Carbonell Awards for Beauty and The Beast, and Slow Burn Theatre Company picked up three for Head Over Heels, Kinky Boots and Matilda.