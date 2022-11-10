Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Carbonell Awards Announces Winners in First Live Ceremony Since 2019

From 20 competitive categories, Miami New Drama was the winner in seven.

Nov. 10, 2022  

Gary Schweikhart, board president of the Carbonell Awards, South Florida's Theatre & Arts Honors, today announced that the 45th annual awards-the first live ceremony since 2019-attracted nearly 500 theater activists and enthusiasts.

"It was a truly joyous occasion when we celebrated the most diverse group of talented nominees-and winners-in our history," said Schweikhart. "Each and every one is an exquisite example of South Florida's theatrical excellence, all brilliantly flowering in this post-COVID cultural renaissance."

From 20 competitive categories, Miami New Drama was the winner in seven (three for Papá Cuatro, and two each for A Wonderful World and The Cuban Vote). Area Stage earned four Carbonell Awards for Beauty and The Beast, and Slow Burn Theatre Company picked up three for Head Over Heels, Kinky Boots and Matilda.

Oren Korenblum

Natalie Cordone

Outstanding New Work, Winner Papa Cuatro, by Juan Souki

Leonora Nitkin

Opening Ceremony

Intimate Apparel by Palm Beach Dramaworks

Beauty and the Beast by Area Stage

Jonathan Nicho

Imran Hylton

Barbara and Lawrence E. Stein

Mallory Newbrough

Jeni Hacker

Margot Moreland

Area Stage's Beauty and the Beast

Dolen presents Abbott Award to Howard Herring (NWS CEO) accepting for Michael Tilson Thomas

COME OUT COME OUT by Ronnie Larsen Present

Matt Stabile

Andie Arthur

Carbonell Awards 2022

Daniel Llaca, Avery Sommers and Geoff Short

Mariaca Semprun

Marshall L. Davis



Refraction Festival Moves To Larger Venue For Multi-Day Miami Art Week Takeover Photo
Refraction Festival Moves To Larger Venue For Multi-Day Miami Art Week Takeover
Leading music and art collective Refraction Festival is bringing a cross-section of culture and web3 to Miami Art Week with an expansive multi-day festival event. Due to an overwhelming response, the collective have secured a larger venue.
Gay Mens Chorus To Become Part Of The Gay Mens Chorus Of South Florida Photo
Gay Men's Chorus To Become Part Of The Gay Men's Chorus Of South Florida
In the spirit of unity and collaboration, the Fort Lauderdale Gay Men's Chorus (FTLGMC) will become one with the Gay Men's Chorus of South Florida (GMCSF) effective January 1, 2023.
Tony Winner Levi Kreis Bring HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS To Pompano Beach Cultural Center Photo
Tony Winner Levi Kreis Bring HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS To Pompano Beach Cultural Center
Pompano Beach Arts will welcome Tony Award winning singer-songwriter Levi Kreis, who will be bringing his popular Home for the Holidays concert to the Pompano Beach Cultural Center on Tuesday, December 6, 2022.
Legal Drama A CLASS ACT Opens At Sandrel Rivers Theater, November 11 Photo
Legal Drama A CLASS ACT Opens At Sandrel Rivers Theater, November 11
A major chemical company pours cancer-causing waste into the water supply, and a high-powered law firm brings a class action lawsuit on behalf of thousands of “the little people” – who might die from the poisonous water. Who wins?  Who loses?

