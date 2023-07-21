Palm Beach Photographic Centre To Present Talk By Pulitzer Prize-winning Photographer Carol Guzy, August 3

Fatima NeJame, president and chief executive officer of the world-renowned Palm Beach Photographic Centre (PBPC), today announced a special talk with 4-time Pulitzer Prizewinning photographer Carol Guzy as part of the closing of its current exhibition:

The BIG Picture: It's Been a Minute!

Exhibition by Award-Winning ZUMA Press Photojournalists

Thursday, August 3, 6 to 8 pm

The exhibition was curated by ZUMA Wire Service founder Scott Mc Kiernan, who will moderate the closing talk with Guzy, this year's White House News Photographers Association's Still Photographer of the Year. She will discuss her recent and dramatic photographs from Ukraine at this special Education evening at the Photo Centre.

“This closing exhibition captured humanity at its darkest hours and witnesses others rise above and beyond, showing that hope never dies,” says Mc Kiernan. “Thanks to these courageous photographers on the frontlines of history, people had a chance to see and share the good, bad and beautiful of it all at the Palm Beach Photographic Centre—with a very special thank you to those who trusted ZUMA Press photojournalists to tell their stories.”

Coming Up Next at the Palm Beach Photographic Centre

27th Annual Juried Exhibition

August 10 Through September 23, 2023

“This amazing exhibit will provide a glimpse into the diverse work and the unique perspectives of 50 different photographers, many of them members of the Palm Beach Photographic Centre,” said NeJame. “This year's winners will be announced at the exhibition's free live opening reception on August 9. The exhibition will also be featured on our website at Click Here.”

The Juror for the 27th Annual Juried Exhibition is Adam Stoltman, a celebrated photographer, editor, media developer, and consultant involved in traditional and digital media for over 30 years with companies like The New York Times, Time Warner, Eastman Kodak and Walt Disney. He has covered 12 Olympics Games with his work appearing in magazines worldwide. As the Sports Picture Editor at The New York Times, and as an editor on The Sunday Times Magazine, Stoltman was part of a team that produced award-winning visual coverage. He has also served as deputy picture editor for feature photography at Sports Illustrated.

The Photo Centre is located at the downtown City Center municipal complex at 415 Clematis Street in downtown West Palm Beach. Hours are 10 am to 6 pm Monday through Thursday, and 10 am to 5 pm Friday and Saturday. For more information, please call 561.253.2600 or visit Click Here or www.fotofusion.org.

The Palm Beach Photographic Centre is a non-profit organization dedicated to enriching life through the photographic arts. All donations are greatly appreciated at Click Here.