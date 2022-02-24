Palm Beach Photo Centre's FOTOfusion Starts Next Week With 8 Free Virtual Events

Fatima NeJame, president and chief executive officer of the world-renowned Palm Beach Photographic Centre (PBPC), today announced that the nonprofit organization's 27th annual and second virtual FOTOfusion starts next week, spotlighting aquatic photojournalist and film producer Brian Skerry, who will receive this year's prestigious FOTOmentor Award.

"This year's FOTOfusion will be dynamic as ever, with five days of virtual presentations by 35 extraordinary photographers that people can enjoy right from their home or studio, including eight FREE virtual events," says NeJame. "This will be a great opportunity for professional and hobbyist photographers to engage, connect, and network with some of the leading names in digital photography."

These FREE virtual events include:

The Signature Portrait

With Mark Mann and John Kreider

Tuesday, March 1 - 10:45 am to Noon

Assessing Creativity & Hope in Difficult Times

With Craig Blacklock, Kennedy, Miele, Reuter & Joyce Tenneson

Moderator: Adam Stoltman

Tuesday, March 1 - 1 pm to 2:15 pm

Lights, Camera, Fashion

With Dixie Dixon

Wednesday, March 2 - 1 pm to 2:15 pm

Photographs from a Private Collection:

Cuba 1855 to 1979

With Ramiro Fernandez

Thursday, March 3 - 1 pm to 2:15 pm

Virtual Opening Reception of Brian Skerry's Exhibition

Thursday, March 3 - 6:30 to 8 pm

Luminous Seas

With 2022 FOTOmentor Brian Skerry

Friday, March 4 - 1 pm to 2:15 pm

FOTOvision: The Year in Pictures 2021

By Scott Mc Kiernan/Zuma Press

Friday, March 4 - 7 pm to 8 pm

Around the World in 50 Years

With David Burnett

Saturday, March 5 - 1 mto 2:15 pm

To register for any of the FREE events, please visit https://www.fotofusion.org/pages/registration.php

Of course, in conjunction with FOTOfusion 2022, the Palm Beach Photographic Centre also is presenting a major new exhibition:

Brian Skerry

Luminous Seas

March 1 through May 14

"During his 24-year career as a star photographer at National Geographic magazine, Brian Skerry's work has evolved from a purely natural history focus to highlighting problems in the ocean and illustrating solutions," says NeJame. "With his exhibition, Luminous Seas, Brian takes us on assignment with him into the sea and guides us through his storytelling journey."

"Skerry's artistic interpretation of issues such as overfishing, climate change and endangered species, combined with celebratory treatment of animals like sharks (giving them a 'makeover') and showing the value of marine protection, provides visual context for the pivotal moment at which we find ourselves in history-a time when we understand the problems, know the solutions and simply need the will to act," she adds.

Photojournalist and film producer Brian Skerry specializes in marine wildlife and underwater environments. Since 1998 he has been a contributing photographer for National Geographic magazine, covering stories on every continent and in nearly every ocean habitat. In 2014, he was named as a National Geographic Society Photography Fellow and a National Geographic Society Storytelling Fellow in 2017.



Skerry's work has also been featured in publications such as The New York Times, The Washington Post, Paris Match, Esquire, and Audubon. He is the author of 12 books, including the acclaimed monographs Ocean Soul and SHARK. His latest book, Secrets of the Whales, was released last year by National Geographic as part of a multiplatform project he created that also includes a cover story in National Geographic magazine and a 4-part documentary film series streaming on Disney+ that won the 2021 Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Documentary.



The widely acclaimed photographer frequently lectures on ocean exploration, storytelling, and conservation, and has presented at such prestigious venues as The United Nations General Assembly, The World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, TED Talks, The Royal Geographical Society in London, and the Sydney Opera House in Australia. He has had numerous solo photographer exhibits including Portraits of Planet Ocean, a two-year exhibit at the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History in Washington, D.C., and Ocean Soul at Visa pour l'image in Perpignan, France.

Previous FOTOmentor Award winners include Maggie Steber, Carol Guzy, Vincent Versace, Howard Schatz, Douglas Kirkland, Walter Ioos, Jr., Joyce Tenneson, Laurence Gartel, Ralph Gibson, Gordon Parks, Sebastiao Salgado, Arnold Newman, Ruth Bernhard, David Hume Kennerly, Duane Michaels, and David Rubinger.

To register or for more information, please visit https://www.fotofusion.org/pages/registration.php.