OLD TOWN UNTAPPED Pompano Beach Rocks On For The Summer

Beat the heat and check out the best live music South Florida has to offer! On the first Friday of every month, "Old Town" in Pompano Beach becomes the epicenter for art, food, and music!

The summer musical sizzle starts with Brothers of Others on June 3, followed by Relentless on July 1, and Friday at Five on August 5. Each event features live music, a DJ, craft beer, food trucks, arts & crafts vendors, and gallery tours at Bailey Contemporary Arts (BaCA). Old Town Untapped takes place at NE 1st Street and N. Flagler Avenue at 6 - 10 pm and is free for all ages to attend.

Learn more at www.pompanobeacharts.org.

Brothers of Others

June 3, 2022

This dynamic trio with powerful musical chops is best described as having three lead-singers-songwriters in one band. Band members Derek Cintron, Vic Kingsley and Joshua Stedman are equally at home playing American rock, rhythm and blues, and soul, as well as their own original music, inspired by the iconic bands we love. Aerosmith, The Rolling Stones, Lenny Kravitz and many more bands are represented on their extensive set list. Live performances showcase each individual member's musicianship as they rotate effortlessly between instruments.

Relentless

July 1, 2022

This band brings a high-energy punch with a solid rhythm section, outstanding guitar work and the best vocal performances bar none. Bandleader Claudette, a dynamic and energetic vocalist, Steve Sneider on lead guitar and lead vocals, Eleni Skiba on rhythm guitar, keyboards and harmonies, Bill Lee on bass and Brad Seip on drums and percussion combine to provide a relentless attack on your senses with the very best music of the '80s, '90s and today. With selections from the music of Spin Doctors, Pink, Bruno Mars, No Doubt, Steely Dan, Cheap Trick, Green Day, Alanis Morissette, Foo Fighters, Alannah Miles, The Clash, The Pretenders, Joan Jett, Heart, Blondie, Jane's Addiction and many more, this band provides the finest in upbeat party and dance music.

Friday at Five

August 5, 2022

This South Florida party band's unique sound has been described as Van Halen and Nirvana crashing a Jimmy Buffet concert. With almost 40 collective years of experience among the band members who toured and performed in national and international acts, FAF is a well-oiled machine. They bring the party with an extensive song list, excellent musicianship and loads of personality, sampling everything from Van Halen to Pink, Zac Brown to Sublime, ACDC to Rihanna, Led Zeppelin to Blink 182, 4 Non Blondes to Pat Benatar, The Killers to Bon Jovi, The Cranberries to Kings Of Leon, Calvin Harris to Lady Gaga, SRV to Elle King. Simona is a vocalist/dancer/acrobat/showstopper, Carey provides the shreddiest guitar licks and Gonzalo and Jordan provide the drum and bass foundation, and each band member sings lead at some point in the show.