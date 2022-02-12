Nu Deco Ensemble Premieres New Work By Aidan Vass In Miami's New World Center

On February 3rd, Miami-based classical fusion ensemble Nu Deco delivered a vibrant and virtuous premiere of a new work by Aidan Vass. The recording was released through the National YoungArts Week, an event celebrating the talent of over a hundred talented young artists from across the country.

The premiere reached beyond the limits of a recorded performance, however. Vass used this premiere to bring in the talents of fellow YoungArts winner and painter Danielle Sung, and fellow YoungArts winner and poet Youjaye Daniels.

This project, "A Break From Reality", represents an individual's journey to finding composure, a message ever relevant in times of rapid advancement and media-infused clutter.

To witness this unity in art, click here: https://aidanvass.com/abreakfromreality