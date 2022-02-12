Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Nu Deco Ensemble Premieres New Work By Aidan Vass In Miami's New World Center

pixeltracker

The recording was released through the National YoungArts Week.

Feb. 12, 2022  

On February 3rd, Miami-based classical fusion ensemble Nu Deco delivered a vibrant and virtuous premiere of a new work by Aidan Vass. The recording was released through the National YoungArts Week, an event celebrating the talent of over a hundred talented young artists from across the country.

The premiere reached beyond the limits of a recorded performance, however. Vass used this premiere to bring in the talents of fellow YoungArts winner and painter Danielle Sung, and fellow YoungArts winner and poet Youjaye Daniels.

This project, "A Break From Reality", represents an individual's journey to finding composure, a message ever relevant in times of rapid advancement and media-infused clutter.

To witness this unity in art, click here: https://aidanvass.com/abreakfromreality


Related Articles View More Miami Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Dan DeLuca Photo
Dan DeLuca
Taylor Louderman Photo
Taylor Louderman
Lesli Margherita Photo
Lesli Margherita

More Hot Stories For You

  • 45 Participating Regional Awards Programs Announced for the 13th Annual Jimmy Awards
  • ALL HANDS ON DECK! to Play at the WYO Theater
  • Boise Contemporary Theater To Receive $100,000 Grant From The National Endowment For The Arts
  • DISNEY PRINCESS: THE CONCERT Kicks Off 2022 Tour January 30