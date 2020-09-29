North Beach Bandshell in Miami Beach Announces Upcoming Concerts
Live concerts kick off on October 3.
The North Beach Bandshell in Miami Beach has announced its lineup of upcoming events, with live concerts kicking off on October 3.
The North Beach Bandshell is an open-air amphitheater in the heart of Miami Beach's North Beach neighborhood. It has been managed by the Rhythm Foundation - a Miami Beach-based nonprofit cultural organization - for the City of Miami Beach since 2015.
Check out the full lineup below!
Miami Beach [Virtual] Salsa Fest
Sat, October 3, 2020
Almodovar Musica Productions
Melina Almodovar 'La Muñeca de la Salsa'
Miami Broward Virtual Carnival: Carnival Sunday
Sun, October 11, 2020
Presented by Miami Broward One Carnival Host Committee
Guitars over Guns: Live at the Bandshell
Thu, October 15, 2020
Nu Deco Ensemble at the Bandshell
Thu, October 29, 2020
Live-Stream concert, special guest t/b/a
Beethoven on the Beach
Fri, November 13, 2020
Orchestra Miami
North Beach Social
Thu, November 19, 2020
Mr. Pauer and friends, live-stream concert
GroundUP Music Festival
Fri, February 12, 2021
Snarky Puppy & friends