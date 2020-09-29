North Beach Bandshell in Miami Beach Announces Upcoming Concerts

Live concerts kick off on October 3.

The North Beach Bandshell in Miami Beach has announced its lineup of upcoming events, with live concerts kicking off on October 3.

The North Beach Bandshell is an open-air amphitheater in the heart of Miami Beach's North Beach neighborhood. It has been managed by the Rhythm Foundation - a Miami Beach-based nonprofit cultural organization - for the City of Miami Beach since 2015.

Check out the full lineup below!

Miami Beach [Virtual] Salsa Fest

Sat, October 3, 2020

Almodovar Musica Productions

Melina Almodovar 'La Muñeca de la Salsa'

Miami Broward Virtual Carnival: Carnival Sunday

Sun, October 11, 2020

Presented by Miami Broward One Carnival Host Committee

Guitars over Guns: Live at the Bandshell

Thu, October 15, 2020

Nu Deco Ensemble at the Bandshell

Thu, October 29, 2020

Live-Stream concert, special guest t/b/a

Beethoven on the Beach

Fri, November 13, 2020

Orchestra Miami

North Beach Social

Thu, November 19, 2020

Mr. Pauer and friends, live-stream concert

GroundUP Music Festival

Fri, February 12, 2021

Snarky Puppy & friends

