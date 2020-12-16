Nicole Henry Presents Virtual Concert 'I Sing Because I'm Happy'

Internationally acclaimed jazz recording artist Nicole Henry will premiere her virtual concert "I Sing Because I'm Happy" on Saturday, December 19th at 8pm EST. This 8th Annual Winter Concert, which is supported by presenting sponsor Savage Ticket and benefits Miami Music Project, a 501(c)(3), will be filmed live from Pinecrest Gardens - a tropical oasis and beautiful outdoor concert venue in South Florida. For seven years this event usually sold out to a 400-seat audience in Miami Beach, but now fans from around the world will have a safe, front-row seat to this six-camera, 8-piece band concert experience.

Henry will celebrate the season of faith and hope by inspiring everyone to find some happiness. "I chose the theme, 'I Sing Because I'm Happy' because it's been a year of uncertainty, loss and isolation, and we must make a conscious effort to stay connected with our happiness...collectively." The concert will be hosted by award-winning TV personality Laurie Jennings and will feature a range of jazz, soul, pop and inspirational as well as music from Broadway, the American Songbook, and holiday classics. Only one ticket is needed for each household. General admission tickets are $35 and VIP tickets are $75 which include a Pre-Concert Virtual Backstage Experience, Encore Performances, a Post-Concert Zoom Meet & Greet and an Official "Nicole Henry 8th Annual Winter Concert" Beach Bag (U.S. only). Ticket buyers will be able to enjoy the concert online through December 26. Tickets are now on sale at: https://buytickets.at/nicolehenry.

A University of Miami graduate and long-time Miami Beach resident, Henry has firmly established herself among the world's most powerful female jazz vocalists, thanks to her dynamic presence, impeccable phrasing and vibrant emotional resonance. Her passionate voice and charisma have earned her a Soul Train Award for "Best Traditional Jazz Performance," three Top-10 U.S. Billboard and HMV Japan jazz albums, and "Best Solo Musician" by Miami New Times. She has headlined stages in 20 countries with her band and has also recorded and performed with jazz greats Kirk Whalum, Gerald Clayton, the Duke Ellington Orchestra, the Henry Mancini Institute Orchestra and Michael Feinstein.

Ms. Henry's career accomplishments and active commitment to supporting community non-profits have also been recognized by the City of Miami Beach and Miami-Dade County through proclamations of "Nicole Henry Days" in 2011, 2016 and 2017.



Henry serves on the board of the nonprofit Miami Music Project, which empowers and transforms children - and ultimately their families and communities - through the study and performance of music. Henry feels "all children deserve access to the various benefits of music education." Miami Music Project has emerged as a model for music education programs nationally by offering after-school programming free of charge and using music as an instrument of social change. More than 30,000 students have been served in the past decade by the project's programming and outreach, with 100% of their graduates attending college on scholarship.