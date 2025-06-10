Nicole Henry Lights Up The Wick For the 4th of July

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Wick Theatre in Boca Raton has announced a 4th of July celebration featuring powerhouse performer Nicole Henry who sets the stage ablaze in a storytelling journey of music and memoir in her electrifying tribute to the iconic Whitney Houston. The festivities begin at 11 am with a gourmet picnic and entertainment ($75), followed Nicole Henry Sings Whitney Houston at 2pm ($85). Call the box office at 561-995-2333 for a special price on the combined events!

"We are incredibly excited to offer such a unique and celebratory experience for the 4th of July," said Marilynn A. Wick, Managing Executive Producer. "Nicole Henry is an extraordinary talent, and her tribute to Whitney Houston will be a truly moving and exhilarating performance. Combined with our gourmet picnic, it's the perfect way for our community to celebrate the day!"

During the show, international Top-10 recording artist Nicole Henry shares how Whitney Houston's songs inspired her career, musically and spiritually. From “I Wanna Dance with Somebody,” to “The Greatest Love of All,” to her show-stopping performance of “I Will Always Love you,” Henry's authenticity and vocal supremacy will shine brightly and amaze Wick audiences with her phenomenal and emotional performance.

Nicole Henry is an award-winning singer, regarded as one of the Jazz world's most acclaimed vocalists. Known for a potent combination of dynamic vocal abilities, impeccable phrasing, and powerful emotional resonance, Henry has been heralded by The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Jazz Times, Essence and numerous other publications for her peerless performances.

With over 50 mainstage productions since its opening, The Wick Theatre attracts esteemed musical theater professionals, and welcomes stars of film, TV, Broadway and beyond, including Cindy Williams, Leslie Uggams, Andrea McArdle, Lee Roy Reams, and Sally Struthers, among others. These productions have not only been commercial successes, regularly selling out their runs, but also critical successes with dozens of Carbonell and Broadway World Awards nominations and wins. Run by self-made entrepreneur Marilynn Wick, The Wick also houses the Tavern at the Wick, a posh gourmet restaurant in the style of the famed Tavern on the Green in NYC, and the newly redesigned Museum Club.

The Museum Club (formerly The Costume Museum at the Wick Theatre), after having undergone a dramatic, high-tech transformation, will host special evening events featuring cocktail service at the new bar, gourmet dining, and nationally acclaimed acts on the venue's cabaret stage. The completely renovated venue boasts 360-degree immersive video experiences, historic costume displays, and a sophisticated, glamorous vibe.

