New Holotheater To Launch Summer 2025 At Museum Of Discovery And Science

This summer, dinosaurs take over the Museum of Discovery and Science (MODS) in a thrilling, immersive way. MODS and BASE Xperiential will debut a custom-built, freestanding HoloTheater - the first of its kind on the East Coast of the United States — offering an interactive learning experience that blends advanced holographic projection, panoramic visuals and spatial audio to engage and inspire audiences of all ages.

Developed by BASE Xperiential, producers of mixed-media and live holographic entertainment, and brought to market in partnership with MacGillivray Freeman Films (MFF), the world's foremost independent producer and distributor of giant-screen films, the HoloTheater redefines museum storytelling.

Through dynamic visuals and holographic technology, audiences are transported into thrilling, larger-than-life scientific adventures - all without the need of 3D glasses.

“At MODS, we're dedicated to creating powerful experiences that spark curiosity, fuel imagination and make science come alive for all ages,” said Joseph P. Cox, president and CEO of the Museum of Discovery and Science. “The HoloTheater is a bold step forward in immersive learning, combining innovative technology with extraordinary storytelling to transport our guests into new worlds.”

The revolutionary HoloTheater is a dynamic and immersive storytelling attraction using three-dimensional holographic technology, stunning laser-projection, and video mapping to bring audiences up close and personal to life-size dinosaurs. The HoloTheater will open with Dinosaur Discoveries: A Holographic Adventure, a stunning visual journey through 140 years of paleontology that brings dinosaurs to life in jaw-dropping fashion. First introduced at the Houston Museum of Natural Science's historic Wortham Giant Screen Theatre, the film has become a year-round hit, boosting both attendance and engagement.

“Since its premiere in Houston, HoloTheater has proven to be a powerful new draw for audiences,” said Dominic Roncace, president of BASE Xperiential. “We're excited to partner with MODS - a leader in science education and innovation - to bring this next-generation experience to South Florida.”

“With Dinosaur Discoveries as the first, with more in production, there is a pipeline of strong holographic content for exhibitors, creating new opportunities for consistent programming and marketing efficiencies,” said Shaun MacGillivray, president and producer/director of MacGillivray Freeman Films. “It is a great way for museums to offer a unique program while positioning themselves at the forefront of innovative edutainment.”

Dinosaurs All Summer Long at MODS

The launch of the HoloTheater kicks off a summer-long celebration of dinosaurs at MODS. Beginning May 23 through September 1, guests can explore Expedition: Dinosaur – Rise of the Mammals, presented by Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital. This hands-on traveling exhibit traces the cataclysmic event that ended the reign of dinosaurs and sparked the rise of Earth's next great survivors.

Featuring life-size animatronic dinosaurs and mammals with realistic movement and sound, the exhibit showcases how mammals evolved and thrived in a dramatically changing world. Guests will enjoy interactive stations, hands-on activities, and cutting-edge paleontology experiences as they journey through extinction, evolution and resilience. The exhibit is included with Museum admission. For tickets, please visit mods.org/tickets.

Tickets for Dinosaur Discoveries: A Holographic Adventure will be available this summer. The HoloTheater experience is approximately 20 minutes long and is included in the Discovery Pass Plus, a new all-in-one ticket that includes Museum exhibitions, live science demonstrations, one IMAX documentary film and a HoloTheater experience. The HoloTheater is also available for private group experiences.

With Dinosaur Discoveries in the new HoloTheater and Expedition: Dinosaur – Rise of the Mammals inside the Museum, MODS is the ultimate destination for dinosaur fans of all ages this summer.

For more information about HoloTheater and Dinosaur Discoveries, please visit base-xperiential.com and dinosaurdiscoveries.com.

