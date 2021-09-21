Negroni's Trio Will Headline Arsht Center's 15th Birthday Party Next Month

The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County has announced the return of the LIVE ON THE PLAZA series to the Thomson Plaza for the Arts for the Center's 15th Anniversary season. The fan-favorite outdoor series kicks off on the Arsht Center's 15th birthday on October 5 with NEGRONI'S TRIO. The celebrations continue throughout the month with SCONE CASH PLAYERS on October 12; LaVIE on October 19; and DOCTOR NATIVO on October 26.

Doors open at 6 p.m. with light bites and beverage service. Happy hour pricing is available until 7 p.m. Each performance begins promptly at 7:30 p.m. and lasts approximately 60-70 minutes without intermission.

Tickets to all performances are $20 per person, purchased by the table, and will be available beginning today at noon. Tickets may be purchased at the Adrienne Arsht Center box office by calling (305) 949-6722, or online at arshtcenter.org.