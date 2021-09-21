Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Negroni's Trio Will Headline Arsht Center's 15th Birthday Party Next Month

pixeltracker

The event takes place on October 5.

Sep. 21, 2021  

Negroni's Trio Will Headline Arsht Center's 15th Birthday Party Next Month

The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County has announced the return of the LIVE ON THE PLAZA series to the Thomson Plaza for the Arts for the Center's 15th Anniversary season. The fan-favorite outdoor series kicks off on the Arsht Center's 15th birthday on October 5 with NEGRONI'S TRIO. The celebrations continue throughout the month with SCONE CASH PLAYERS on October 12; LaVIE on October 19; and DOCTOR NATIVO on October 26.

Doors open at 6 p.m. with light bites and beverage service. Happy hour pricing is available until 7 p.m. Each performance begins promptly at 7:30 p.m. and lasts approximately 60-70 minutes without intermission.

Tickets to all performances are $20 per person, purchased by the table, and will be available beginning today at noon. Tickets may be purchased at the Adrienne Arsht Center box office by calling (305) 949-6722, or online at arshtcenter.org.


Related Articles View More Miami Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Liz Callaway Photo
Liz Callaway
Michael Lee Brown Photo
Michael Lee Brown
Laura Bell Bundy Photo
Laura Bell Bundy

More Hot Stories For You

  • KAZ Of J-Pop Group INTERSECTION Releases First Solo EP, CODE LOVE
  • GLORY DAYS Will Open in Tokyo September 17th
  • YOUR LIE IN APRIL Will Be Performed at the Nissay Theatre in May 2022
  • JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR in Japan Will Resume Performances on July 25