NOT READY FOR PRIME TIME To Play Limited Engagement In Miami

The Roxy Theatre Group, Broadway Factor and Grove House Productions will present "Not Ready For Prime Time," a behind-the-scenes look at the original "Saturday Night Live" (SNL) cast and their wild and crazy journey that transformed American pop culture. "Not Ready For Prime Time" explores the early days of "Saturday Night Live" and the temperamental personalities that created the iconic late night TV show. The production will open on Thursday, March 31 at 8:00pm* at the Westchester Cultural Arts Center, located at Tropical Park - 7930 SW 40th St. in Miami. The production is scheduled to play a limited engagement through Sunday, April 17, 2022. For more information click here.

Not Ready For Prime Time was co-written by Miami playwrights Erik J. Rodriguez and Charles A. Sothers and is being directed and co-produced by Conor Bagley. It is a fictionalized account about the origins of "Saturday Night Live," the ground-breaking NBC show that launched on October. 11, 1975, and revolutionized American political and cultural satire. Audiences are introduced to nine misfit comedians - originally known as the "Not Ready For Prime Time Players" - as they rise to stardom: Dan Aykroyd, John Belushi, Chevy Chase, Jane Curtin, Garrett Morris, Bill Murray, Laraine Newman and Gilda Radner, and a young TV producer and writer, Lorne Michaels. The play follows their turbulent journey as they create comedic television history, producing a show that is still going strong after 46 years.

The cast features: Dayana Corton (Gilda Radner), Ryan Crout (John Belushi), Chris Ferrer (Lorne Michaels), Rene Granado (Bill Murray), Ilana Isaacson (Jane Curtin), Isabella Lopez (Laraine Newman), Kristian Lugo (Dan Aykroyd), Roderick Randle (Garrett Morris), and Caleb Scott (Chevy Chase).

Not Ready For Prime Time will play the following performance schedule: Beginning on March 31, 2022 the show will play Thursday - Friday, 8 pm; Saturday, 3 pm, 8 pm; Sunday, 4 pm. Previews: March 31, April 1, 2, 3, 7, 8; Opening night: Saturday, April 9. Final performance: Sunday, April 17.

Tickets are priced at $59, $49, $39 and may be purchased online, by calling the Theater Box Office at (305) 722-5674 or emailing roxytheatre@completeticketsolutions.com.