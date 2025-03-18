NO, NO, NANETTE to be Presented at The Wick Theatre This Spring

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Wick Theatre in Boca Raton will present beloved musical comedy, No, No, Nanette. This sparkling show, set in the Roaring 20s, will transport audiences to a world of flappers, jazz, and madcap antics. With its unforgettable score including “Tea for Two” and “I Want to Be Happy,” a bevy of tap numbers, and hilarious plot, No, No, Nanette is sure to delight audiences of all ages. The show runs through April 6, 2025 with matinee performances at 2 pm and evening shows at 7:30 pm.

“No, No Nanette is a tap-dancing extravaganza filled with lavish sets, stylish costumes, and plenty of laughs,” said Marilynn A. Wick, Managing Executive Producer. “We have an extraordinary cast led by Broadway star and Wick favorite Jeremy Benton, so expect enough hoofin’ and soft-shoe moves that would make even Ruby Keeler smile!”

No, No, Nanette tells the story of Nanette, a vivacious young woman who longs to escape her sheltered life and experience the excitement of Atlantic City. Her wealthy guardian, Jimmy Smith, is determined to keep her out of trouble, but Nanette has other plans. When Jimmy's past indiscretions come back to haunt him, chaos ensues, involving mistaken identities, romantic entanglements, and lots of brilliant musical numbers!

The show is directed by Norb Joerder, with musical direction by Bobby Peaco and choreography recreated and adapted by Jeremy Benton.

The amazingly talented cast of singers and dancers is led by Broadway song and dance man Jeremy Benton, who was last seen at The Wick in Bye Bye Birdie, with prior performances in Anything Goes and Singing in the Rain. He is joined by fellow Broadway star Kaitlyn Davidson, who enchanted the Great White Way in Cinderella, in addition to National Tours in shows including White Christmas, Bright Star and Cats. Charles Baran, actor and author, returns to The Wick having last been seen in Cinderella. Kathryn Kendall has starred extensively in shows in New York and multiple Broadway National Tours including Jerome Robbins’ Broadway, 42nd Street and Nunsense. And Elizbeth McGuire is making her Wick Theatre debut, after starring in many regional productions.

To learn more about the backstory of this 100-year-old musical, The Wick Theatre is delighted to offer a new program featuring the inside scoop on each main stage production presented during the 2024/2025 season. BROADWAY BUZZ – Pre-show talks. This enriching experience will be held inside the Museum Club and will be hosted by local theatre stars Charles Baran, Barbara Bradshaw, and Bruce Linser. Tickets are $25 per show or $100 for all five Broadway Buzz presentations. Talks begin at 6:45 pm before evening performances and 1:15 pm before matinee performances. Reserve your seat at www.thewick.org or by calling the box office at 561-995-2333.

“This is a unique opportunity to get the inside scoop on each of the main shows featured this season,” said Marilynn Wick, Managing Executive Producer. “These pre-show talks will offer entertaining and educational insights sure to enhance your theater experience. From intriguing show development to backstage stories, interesting facts about the authors to the creative journey behind the music, our Broadway Buzz will enhance your enjoyment of each show!”

Comments