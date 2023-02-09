Museum Of Contemporary Art, North Miami To Host 2023 In-Person Summer Art Camp Programs

Make lasting memories and art at the Museum of Contemporary Art, North Miami (MOCA)! This summer, MOCA is offering a contemporary art experience with its summer art camps. Children ages 6-13 may join the museum for in-person camps including Studio Arts Camp and Dynamic Design Camp. Each session will offer a different theme to introduce students to a variety of contemporary art or design techniques.

Studio Arts Camp is a well-rounded studio-based art program. Students will be introduced to contemporary art through discipline-based hands-on learning. They will participate in daily discussions about their individual art projects and present their work to family and friends in a nurturing environment. Projects are inspired by MOCA exhibitions, fine art techniques, and contemporary or historic artists. The museum is their classroom.

Dynamic Design Camp is a design-oriented immersion program where students will learn to appreciate the applied arts of architecture, graphic design, textile design, digital art and more. They will learn about materials and processes fundamental to daily life during field trips, in the museum during discussions, through making 2D and 3D projects in the classroom and digital artwork on the supplied Surface Tablets.

Campers are welcome to bring a healthy lunch as well as snacks that do not require refrigeration. Hot lunch is free for all students who wish to have it. Studio Arts campers will have a morning snack at 10:15 a.m. and lunch at 11:30 a.m. and Dynamic Design campers will have a morning snack at 10:25 a.m. and lunch at 12:40 p.m.

The art camps will entail ten, one-week sessions starting the week of June 12 through August 18. Dates and themes include:

Studio Art Camp (Ages 6-9):

Week 1 (June 12-16): Recycle Revive - Discover artwork by artists who have used recycling materials and natural media to create their art for the planet. Students will have a unique creative workshop with featured "Welcome to Paradise" artist Emmett Moore in his current installation "Victory Garden."

Week 2 (June 20-23, Camp closed on June 19 for Juneteenth): Marvelous Murals - Leap into this week's larger-than-life theme: murals! Students will learn about artists such as AFRICOBRA, Gabino Castelan and Purvis Young, and have a one-on-one workshop with visiting artist Muta Santiago. During the week, students will also explore beyond MOCA with a field trip.

Week 3 (June 26-30) Make Your Move - Lights, Camera, Action! Discover the world of stop-motion. Students will bring their ideas to life by creating a film using only cardboard. Students will develop storylines, characters and settings for an action-packed week.

Week 4 (July 3-7, Camp closed on Independence Day): Clay Play - Learn about the most widely-used art form this week at camp: clay! Students will discover the important role of clay throughout history. Students will make their own air-dry clay vessels using a variety of techniques and shapes to bring home. During this week, students will explore beyond MOCA with a field trip.

Week 5 (July 10-14): Playful Patterns - Thread into a fun-filled textile experience. Students will create their own felt artworks, practice weaving techniques and learn about local textile artist Moira Holohan.

Week 6 (July 17-21): Found Photography - Peer through the lens of history! Students will explore photography through the ages and the present. Using cyanotypes, polaroids and painting, students will discover all the ways artists use this versatile medium. This week, students will explore beyond MOCA with a field trip.

Week 7 (July 24-28): Sculpture in Style - Get into sculpture like never before! Students will explore five sculpture-making techniques including mold making, clay, wire and plaster. This week, students have a special workshop from "Welcome to Paradise" artist Beatriz Chachamovits and her current installation "Into the Great Dying: The Roles We Play."

Week 8 (July 31-Aug. 4): Colorful Collages - Get colorful! Throughout this week, students will be working on collage and printmaking projects inspired by local artists such as Tory Mata. This week, students will explore beyond MOCA with a field trip.

Week 9 (Aug. 7-11): Powerful Painting - Soar into the visual arts with projects inspired by local artist Carin Wagner. Students will paint scenes of the sky and the environment with a field trip to Elaine Gordon Park.

Week 10 (Aug. 14-16): Summer Sampler - Students will explore the topics and techniques they learned all summer long! Students will get a chance to discover a variety of media in this art-packed week including paint, clay, digital art, collage and printmaking. Students will have a final exhibition of their work; families are welcome to join the fun for a showcase on August 16 from 2:30 - 3:30 p.m.

Dynamic Design Camp (Ages 10-13):

Week 1 (June 12-16): eARTh Works - Dive into sustainable art this week! Students will explore upcycling art projects, papermaking and sustainable wearables with a special workshop from "Welcome to Paradise" artist Emmet Moore in his current installation "Victory Garden."

Week 2 (June 20-June 23, Camp closed on June 19 for Juneteenth): Great Graffiti - Leave a mark at MOCA in its large-scale collaborative mural. Students will have an exciting week designing and painting a site-specific mural at MOCA inspired by the work of Gabino Castelan with visiting artist Muta Santiago. This week, students will explore beyond MOCA with a field trip.

Week 3 (June 26-30): VR Visions - Explore another dimension through virtual reality! Students will use a 360-degree camera and mixed media to build immersive visual stories.

Week 4 (July 3-July 7, Camp closed on Independence Day): Ceramic Stories - Rewind and discover the faces of ceramic vessels from the Americas and the stories they tell. Students will create unique artworks inspired by these histories and ceramicist Addison Wolff. This week, students will explore beyond MOCA with a field trip.

Week 5 (July 10-14): Thrilling Textiles - Weave through everything textiles inspired by local artist Moira Holohan. Students will explore fashion tools and media, including sewing machines, screen printing and weaving.

Week 6 (July 17-21): Lights and Lenses - Experience life through a different lens. Students will capture their imagination through this exploration of all things photography and light. This week, students will explore beyond MOCA with a field trip.

Week 7 (July 24-28): Free Form - Carve into the world of 3D art! Students will form sculptures using different techniques and materials, including making their own molds, using plaster, wire and clay. This week's projects are inspired by visiting workshop artist, Beatriz Chachamovits, and her current installation "Into the Great Dying: The Roles We Play" in MOCA's Paradise Courtyard.

Week 8 (July 31-Aug. 4): Awesome Assemblage - Assemble an artistic vision. Students will be working on collage, printmaking and assemblage work that will pull all their creativity into one place, inspired by local artist Tory Mata. This week, students will explore beyond MOCA with a field trip.

Week 9 (Aug. 7-11): Incredible Acrylic - Students will propel their painting techniques by creating layered artworks inspired by local artist Beatriz Monteavaro. This week, students will explore beyond MOCA with a field trip.

Week 10 (Aug. 14-16): Summer Sampler - Students will explore the topics and techniques they learned all summer long! Students will get a chance to discover a variety of media in this art-packed week including paint, clay, digital art, collage, and printmaking! Students will have a final exhibition of their work; families are welcome to join the fun for a showcase on August 16 from 2:30 - 3:30 p.m.

What to Bring:

Campers should come with a positive attitude and ready to have fun!

Campers should dress for a mess and packing an extra t-shirt is recommended.

Campers should wear comfortable clothing including shorts or pants and must wear closed toed shoes. Crocs are not permitted unless they are worn with the back sandal strap on.

Campers will be spending some time outside. If parents would like them to wear sunscreen or bug spray, they must administer it at home in the morning.

Campers should bring a healthy lunch and a snack. All backpacks and lunch boxes should have the child's name on them. No peanuts or peanut-based products are permitted.

Campers should not bring toys or electronics.

When:

Camp hours are from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Pre-care drop-off begins no earlier than 8 a.m., camp drop-off begins no earlier than 8:45 a.m., and pick-up is from 3:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Extended Care (must be booked a week prior):

8 a.m. - 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Drop-off for extended care begins at 8 a.m.

Any camper still in MOCA's care after 4 p.m. who is not pre-registered for aftercare will go into aftercare for an additional late registration fee of $15 per day, per child.

How/Cost:

$150 per week for MOCA Family Level Members

$175 per week for non-members

$10 per day for Extended Care available.

Payment can be made in cash or via credit card. Advance purchase is recommended, as the Summer Camp programs frequently sell out prior to the event.

A limited number of scholarships are available to students with proof of enrollment in Miami Dade County Public Schools Free and Reduced Meals Program.

Registration is on a first-come, first-served basis. Space is limited. Registration forms for 2023 summer camps are available at MOCA's front desk. For more information about scholarships available, please email education@mocanomi.org.

For more details and to register, please visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2224104®id=19&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fmocanomi.org%2F2023%2F02%2Fsummer-art-camp-2023%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.