Mounts Botanical Garden of Palm Beach County To Host 25th Annual Spring Benefit in the Garden

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Friends of the Mounts Botanical Garden will be hosting their biggest annual fundraising event – the Mounts 25th Annual Spring Benefit – under the tropical skies of the Garden on Sunday, March 23, 2025, from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm.

The event will raise important funds to support the Garden in deepening its roots in nature's beauty, growing its 20-acre tropical oasis and community outreach, and thriving as a premier destination of the Palm Beaches for nature enthusiasts and cultural tourism.

Mounts has announced this year's Benefit will once again be co-chaired by the renowned fine jewelry designer, Mish Tworkowski, who has garnered a discerning international following for his statement-making designs, and his partner in business and life, Joseph Singer, who serves as Vice President of the Board of Friends of the Mounts Botanical Garden.

“It is an honor to co-chair this year's Annual Spring Benefit for Mounts Botanical Garden as I am often inspired by the natural and horticultural world in my jewelry designs,” says Mish. “Joseph and I are passionate about the important role botanical gardens and horticulture play in our personal lives, the life of our communities, as well as the overall well-being of the planet. Gardens delight, educate, inspire, and shelter us both emotionally and physically. As we move further into the 21st Century, their importance will continue to grow both as a sanctuary and a classroom.”

Added Joseph: “We love visiting Mounts and working with the entire staff that supports this incredible institution. We cannot say enough about how lucky we are to have such an outstanding and beautiful horticultural gem so close to home.”

“As the non-profit who manages the Garden's operations, beautification, programming, and strategic development, we are thrilled to be kicking off a ground-breaking journey,” says Friends of the Mounts Botanical Garden James E. May. “By sponsoring and attending this year's Spring Benefit, your contribution will strengthen Mounts Botanical Garden's roots as we embark on a transformative 10-year Master Plan that will guide our expansion, amplify our mission, broaden our reach, and further elevate the visitor experience, to ensure that Mounts is an indispensable force for education, conservation, and cultural vitality.”

This year's enchanting Spring Benefit—themed The Florida Garden—will feature an open bar, hors d'oeuvres, and wonderful silent auction that will delight both the inveterate gardener as well as the non-green thumb lovers of beauty, as well as entertainment by Bamboo, two enigmatic entities who dwell harmoniously within the bamboo growing around them moving seamlessly on stilts camouflaging with the Garden's environment.

VIP Tickets to attend the Mounts Spring Benefit 2025 are $500 each, and Supporter Tickets are $300. For ticket and sponsorship details, please visit https://SPRINGBENEFIT25.givesmart.com.

Comments