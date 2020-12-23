Miami Students Perform Outdoor Chanukah Play, THE MIRACLE LIGHTS

A group of students in Miami recently presented a Chanukah performance outside.

According to Collive, the boys of the Chabad of Miami Gardens community of Shluchim presented its annual event, performing "The Miracle Lights," a Tale of a Chossid's Faith in the Words of his Rebbe.

The performance was complete with costumes, backdrops, music, and props, including fake snow blowing on the crowd.

The play was headed by Rabbi Sholem Kleinman and directed by Rabbi Yosef Abramov. It was coordinated by Rabbi Chaim Schechter and Morah Esti Boaz.

Actors included Alter Schapiro, Avi Atzmon, Avremi Brody, Chaim Aryeh Brody, Eli Bortunk, Gavi Tauber, Hillel Schapiro, Laibel Tauber, Levi Bialo, Levi Tauber, Lipa Schapiro, Mendel Abramov, Mendel Kaplan, Mendel Menaker, Mendel Schechter, Mendy Chabosha, Mendy Schapiro, Moshe Abramov, Schneur Kaplan, Shmulik Kleinman, and Yossi Kleinman.

