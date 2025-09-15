Miami City Ballet to Kick-Off 40th Anniversary Season With PECK: MIAMI IN MOTION

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



​Miami City Ballet will open its milestone 40th Anniversary Season with Peck: Miami in Motion, an electrifying triple bill from Tony Award-winning choreographer Justin Peck October 17–19 in Miami and November 1–2 in Fort Lauderdale.

A bold, streetwise celebration of Miami's pulse and creative spirit, Peck: Miami in Motion, kicks off Miami City Ballet's 40th Anniversary Season with three of Tony Award-winning choreographer Justin Peck's most exhilarating works. At its center is Heatscape, a sun-drenched, open-air fever dream inspired by Miami's own Wynwood Walls, featuring graphic set pieces by legendary street artist Shepard Fairey and a propulsive score by Bohuslav Martinů. A ballet that feels like the city itself—hot, bold, unpredictable. Peck's breakout hit Year of the Rabbit opens the evening with sleek momentum and infectious musicality, translating Sufjan Stevens' indie-pop orchestrations into a rush of vibrant, interlocking movement. Rounding out the program is the emotionally charged Chutes and Ladders, a haunting duet set to Benjamin Britten's music for solo cello—both intimate and explosive in its choreographic range. Together, these works announce the season with swagger, soul, and a deeply Miami sense of rhythm.

“This program reflects the rhythm, urgency, and soul of Miami itself,” says Artistic Director Gonzalo Garcia. “Justin's work captures something vital about who we are and where we're going. There's wit, fire, intimacy, and big visual sweep—it's an unforgettable way to launch our 40th.”

To mark the launch of the season, MCB has released a vibrant new short film capturing the spirit of Peck: Miami in Motion—directed by Ezra Hurwitz, choreographed by Justin Peck, and performed by the dancers of Miami City Ballet to music by Sufjan Stevens. Produced in collaboration with Paragraph Pictures, the film features striking cinematography by Maddy Talias and original artwork by Miami-based muralist Nate Dee. Set against the city's sunlit walls and urban textures, it's a high-octane, cinematic invitation to experience ballet as only Miami can deliver.

