Miami City Ballet Cancels In-Person Performances For 2020/21 Season

Miami City Ballet has cancelled its previously announced 2020/21 season of performances at the Arsht, Broward and Kravis Performing Arts Centers.

The company will share a reimagined season of dance in the coming months.

Read the full statement below:

With our highest priority focused on the health and well-being of our patrons, dancers, staff and community, we have made the difficult yet necessary decision that our originally programmed 2020/21 Season of performances at the Arsht, Broward and Kravis Performing Arts Centers will not go on as planned.

In the coming months, we will be sharing with you our reimagined season of dance celebrating our 35th anniversary, remaining steadfast as our love letter to our community. Through a combination of special and unique performances around South Florida, online premieres of MCB's most memorable performances and new works made for the digital screen, we are committed to bringing joy and inspiration through dance; a need more vital than ever amid this COVID crisis.

We hope you will consider donating to the MCB Dancer Support Fund to help keep the power of dance alive. MCB's family of dancers, production team, wardrobe department and entire Artistic staff are the heart of the company, so we have established MCB's Dancer Support Fund with a goal to raise $4 million to cover the wages, health insurance, and benefits for our dancers and artistic staff to safeguard their health and economic well-being over these uncertain times.

As we take stock of where we are today, one thing remains true: our mission to deliver experiences that are joyful, uplifting, healing and inspiring to our communities is more important than ever. This remains at the forefront of our hearts and minds at Miami City Ballet.

Thank you for your understanding and loyalty during these challenging times. We know that it is with your support that we will get through this, and get back together in our theaters.

