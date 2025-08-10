Maroon Isle Productions Brings JEALOUSY: A Halloween Dinner Theater Show

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Just in time for Halloween, Maroon Isle Productions invites you to step inside the drama, the mystery, and the madness with Jealousy, a spine-tingling immersive experience where theater meets nightlife. Written and directed by Sefanja R. Galon, this original production fuses immersive storytelling, dinner theater, and the vibrant energy of Miami after dark into four unforgettable nights of suspense and scandal.

Taking over Thank You Miami Bar & Cocina (1701 W Flagler St, Suite 101, Miami, FL 33135), Jealousy will transform the space into a Little Havana Shop of Horrors for Halloween. Performances take place October 4, 5, 11, and 12 at 5 PM and 9 PM, with limited seating available.

Set in the heart of Little Havana, the story follows Pedro, a young Cuban man tormented by rumors that his free-spirited wife, Ana, is being unfaithful. As suspicion eats away at him, Pedro descends into the colorful chaos of a local bar-where reality and imagination blur.

Guests will dine, drink, and dance their way through this sultry, suspenseful journey, becoming part of Pedro's unraveling world. Will he uncover the truth... or lose himself in the madness of Jealousy?

Event Highlights inluce immersive dinner theater + comedy + drama, set inside a real working bar during showtime with a 2 Drink Minimum and free parking, and a costume contest & halloween dance party with prizes!

This hybrid of performance and party promises to shake up the Miami arts scene. Audiences will laugh, gasp, and interact with characters as the drama unfolds around them-sometimes right at their table. Come dressed for the occasion: the cast might not be the only ones caught in a scandal.

Jealousy features an ensemble of talented local actors and graduates of New World School of the Arts, including Giovanny Marin as Pedro, Zoë D. Garnett as Ana, Henry Cadet as Victor, Catherine Verblud as Kathie, Garrett Colon as George, and Sefanja R. Galon as The Doctor.

This production is made possible with the support of the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs, the Cultural Affairs Council, and the Miami-Dade County Mayor and Board of County Commissioners.

About Maroon Isle Productions

Founded by writer/director Sefanja R. Galon, Maroon Isle Productions is a Miami-based theater and film company dedicated to bold, immersive storytelling that uplifts underrepresented voices and ignites cultural conversation through art.