MOCA to Host 2023 In-Person Spring Art Camp Program

This spring, Museum of Contemporary Art, North Miami (MOCA) is inviting children ages 7-12 to join the museum for in-person camp where they can explore their creativity through a series of art classes. Each day, children will be introduced to an array of art and design techniques in a creative environment. Campers will create a variety of artwork using styles and techniques including collage, optical illusion, sculpture, abstract work and more.

The classes will run from Monday, March 20 - Friday, March 24, 2023 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Monday, 3/20: M is for Magnetic Collages: Campers will create their own magnet full of recycled offs and ends. Inspired by Louise Baldwin, students will learn about assemblage art and make their own take home masterpiece.

Tuesday, 3/21: O is for Optical Illusion: Campers will create their own Op Art masterpiece. Inspired by artist Nike Savvas, students will create dimensional sculptures using string and popsicle sticks.

Wednesday, 3/22: C is for Cardboard Sculptures: Inspired by the Cubist Movement and artist Warren King, students will create their own sculptural animal pieces.

Thursday, 3/23: A is for Abstract: Students will discover abstract artist Norman Lewis and create their own mysterious abstract work.

Friday, 3/24: Nomi is for Us: Students will create artwork they feel represents their life in Miami. Inspired by MOCA and Art on the Plaza, students will imagine what artworks they would like to see on display and create their own mini works inspired by Art on the Plaza.

Extended Care will be provided for an additional fee from 8-9 a.m. and 3:30-5:30 p.m.

The cost is $200 for the full five-day session, $40 for an individual day, and $30 for an individual day for MOCA Family Level Members. Extended Care is $10 per day, $50 for full five days of Extended Care.

Payment can be made in cash or via credit card. Advance purchase is strongly recommended as space is limited. To register, visit: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2220216®id=19&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2F111401.blackbaudhosting.com%2F111401%2FMOCA-Spring-Camp?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

To purchase Extended Care, visit: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2220216®id=19&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2F111401.blackbaudhosting.com%2F111401%2FMOCA-Spring-Camp?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1-Extended-Care

Where:

Museum of Contemporary Art, North Miami (MOCA)

770 NE 125th Street

Miami, FL 33161

About the Museum of Contemporary Art North Miami:

MOCA North Miami presents contemporary art and its historical influences through exhibitions, educational programs, and collections. Inspired by its surrounding communities, MOCA connects diverse audiences and cultures by providing a welcoming place to encounter new ideas and voices and nurturing a lifelong love of the arts. MOCAdeveloped from the Center of Contemporary Art which was inaugurated in 1981. The establishment of the permanent collection coincided with the institution's move into their current building designed by Charles Gwathmey of GSNY in 1996.