MOCA Relaunches JAZZ AT MOCA Series

The Museum of Contemporary Art North Miami will relaunch its "Jazz at MOCA" series. Since the onset of COVID-19, MOCA suspended the Jazz at MOCA concert series due to health protocols. With the goal of ensuring the continuity of Jazz at MOCA, the museum will launch the program virtually, in partnership with WDNA Radio-South Florida's premier jazz radio station.

Jazz at MOCA is South Florida's longest-running free outdoor jazz concert series and one of the museum's most well-known public programs. Since 1999, Jazz at MOCA has been presented on the MOCA Plaza every last Friday of the month. Hundreds of concert-goers have enjoyed a free concert, activations, and pay as you wish admission to the museum until 10 p.m.

Hosted by WDNA's Carter Jackson-Brown, the virtual series will feature the best of South Florida's young and innovative musicians. The concert will take place virtually on the last Friday of every month at 8:00 p.m.

When:

Concerts will be scheduled every last Friday of the month, January 29 through June 25, 2021.a?? The upcoming performance line-up includes:

Jan. 29, 2021: The CieL Experience

The CieL Experience combines the styles of R&B, swing, hip-hop, and traditional Haitian music, rooted in the harmonies and improvisation of the American jazz tradition. Claudens Louis, saxophonist and bandleader, explores the infinite possibilities of these genres by presenting fresh compositions and arrangements accessible to a wide range of listeners.

Feb. 26, 2021: TWYN

Miami's future-jazz duo TWYN is a collaboration between Jason Matthew, Electric Kif's keyboardist; and Aaron Glueckauf, Lemon City Trio's drummer. Known individually as catalysts in the rapidly evolving Miami music scene, the electronic duo aims to challenge the limitations of instrumental and pop-based songwriting.

March 26, 2021: Lucas Apostoleris Quintet

Lucas Apostoleris is a drummer and composer currently residing in Miami, FL. In addition to writing music for his own jazz ensemble, Apostoleris has recently written arrangements for the Gulf Coast Symphony Orchestra in Ft. Myers, Florida, and for the prestigious Airmen of Note Air Force big band.

Where:

Jazz at MOCA will be filmed at WDNA's Gallery Studio and streamed live on WDNA and MOCA platforms. The concert will also air live on WDNA radio, reaching the station's network of over 100,000 listeners, in addition to MOCA's extensive audience base.

Cost:

All Jazz at MOCA performances are free of charge.