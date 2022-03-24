MOCA Extends MY NAME IS MARYAN Exhibition and Celebrates Earth Month With Public Programming in April

Due to popularity, MOCA will extend its exhibition "My Name is Maryan" until October 2, 2022.

Curated by Alison M. Gingeras, the exhibition is a monographic presentation of four decades of paintings, sculptures, drawings and film by the iconoclastic, ground-breaking Polish-born artist Maryan. Drawing upon new scholarship and a trove of never-before-exhibited works, "My Name is Maryan" is the first retrospective to holistically examine all periods of Maryan's life and work. After closing in October, the exhibition will then travel to Tel Aviv.

Additionally, the museum is offering a robust series of education and public programming to celebrate Earth Month this April including: