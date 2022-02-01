MOCA Appoints Adeze Wilford as Curator

The Museum of Contemporary Art, North Miami (MOCA) has announced the appointment of Adeze Wilford as curator. With support from the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, Wilford joins MOCA North Miami's senior leadership team during an exciting time in the museum's growth. Wilford most recently served as assistant curator at The Shed, New York where she curated the New York Times acclaimed exhibition "Howardena Pindell: Rope/Fire/Water" in 2020. She assumes her role at the museum on Feb. 14.

Inspired by its surrounding communities, MOCA connects diverse audiences and cultures by providing a welcoming place to encounter new ideas and voices, while nurturing a lifelong love of the arts. In her new role, Wilford will lead the curatorial department's dynamic program of exhibitions that highlight historically under-explored artists and movements, and present first museum solo exhibitions for emerging artists. She will be responsible for overseeing MOCA's permanent collection, public art initiatives, and spearhead the museum's distinctive guest curator program.

"The entire team at MOCA North Miami is thrilled to welcome Adeze Wilford to the museum and to the community. Under Adeze's curatorial leadership, we look forward to MOCA's continued growth, and to connecting diverse audiences by providing a welcoming place to encounter new ideas and voices," said Sheldon. "Adeze's collaborative spirit and experience is an exciting match for our rapidly transforming museum that aspires to become a leader in the growth of North Miami, as well as the art and museum communities."

Wilford joined The Shed as curatorial assistant in 2018, where she saw the space evolve from a construction site to one that is activated by exhibitions and performances including "Open Call," "Agnes Denes: Absolutes and Intermediates," "Collision/Coalition" and "Up Close." In 2019, she curated "Vernacular Interior" at Hales Gallery, New York. Wilford served as public programs assistant at The Studio Museum in Harlem before serving as joint curatorial fellow for The Studio Museum in Harlem and the Museum of Modern Art in New York from 2015-2017.

Wilford currently serves on the board of The Queens Museum, New York. She has contributed to various publications including "Howardena Pindell: A New Language," "Young," "Gifted and Black," "Fictions," and "Black Refractions" and has appeared on several panels. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in art history and African-American studies from Northwestern University, Evanston, Illinois.

"I'm delighted to join MOCA at a time of exciting growth and change," said Wilford. "I look forward to working with the community of North Miami and the larger arts community of South Florida to bring meaningful and resonant programming to the museum that builds upon a legacy that remains deeply committed to giving artists a platform to share their practices."

"Miami and South Florida will truly benefit from having Adeze Wilford join MOCA," said Victoria Rogers, Knight's arts program vice president. "With Wilford's experience in creating thought-provoking exhibitions, MOCA will continue to showcase significant work that resonates, creates conversation and is reflective of Miami's tremendous diversity. We're excited to support the museum's continued growth and its role in further establishing our city as a cultural capital of the Americas."

Wilford joins MOCA at during a transformative time in the museum's history under the leadership of Sheldon. The museum's recent exhibitions have won critical acclaim and its educational and public programming have facilitated cultural engagement and fostered connection with the community and beyond. The current exhibition, "My Name is Maryan" guest curated by Alison M. Gingeras will travel to the Tel Aviv Museum of Art in March 2023 after closing on March 20, 2022.