Liv Hanna Releases New Song 'Star Signs'

AWAL's Liv Hanna has released her penultimate single of the year, "AGAIN3X." The budding singer-songwriter is already back and closing out the month/year with a new song, "star signs." The record is a return to her typical sound, blending various Pop genres, such as Dream Pop, Indie Pop, and Pop Rock.

The track explores yearning love. "'star signs' is about craving that all-encompassing love and wanting it to be reciprocated." Liv Hanna continues, "In the song, she's imploring him to stay with her and love her unconditionally, and explaining how they are meant to be." Liv Hanna cleverly utilizes the intersection of astrology and love as a metaphor.

The record highlights Liv Hanna's exuberant, soothing vocals and sensational, introspective/extrospective penmanship. The song was produced by a pair of renowned producers, Joe Lindsay and Flex, both of whom are frequent collaborators with Liv Hanna.

