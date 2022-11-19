Lips to Present Annual DRAG-A-LICIOUS BRUNCH and Holiday Toy Drive Next Month

Lips, the ultimate in drag dining, will host a not-your-ordinary Holiday Toy Drive to benefit Children's Diagnostic & Treatment Center (CDTC) during its Drag-a-licious Brunch on Sunday, December 11, with two show seatings at 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring an unwrapped children's toy to receive a free Lips' World-Famous Frozen Cosmo during a future visit.

"Children's Diagnostic & Treatment Center is grateful for Lips which has been committed for years to our organization in support of our kids," said Ana E. Calderon Randazzo, Ph.D. Executive Director of Children's Diagnostic & Treatment Center. "Lips offers an amazingly good time and we invite others to join us as we raise funds and collect toys for our families in need!"

Attendees to this festive brunch will have two reasons to enjoy Lips' show palace experience. One is to celebrate Lips' show hostess, Nicolette's birthday and the other is to support CDTC. Show-goers will experience soulful and uplifting music performed by the ladies of Lips who will also serve Lips' world-famous all-inclusive Sunday brunch with bottomless Bloody Marys, mimosas and Champagne.

"We remain dedicated to collecting toys and raising funds for Children's Diagnostic & Treatment Center," said Yvonne Lamé, Lips founder and co-owner. "Now, especially, we're embracing the spirit of giving and we encourage the community to join us for this celebratory opportunity to provide local kids with hope for the holidays."

Guests of Lips always enjoy the witty show hostesses and talented cast who serve up delicious food and entertainment as part of a well-orchestrated revue of past and present leading ladies. Lips is more drag-a-licious than ever with a popular menu of drag queen-inspired delicious salads, appetizers, entrees and desserts, plus a full-bar serving its world-famous frozen cosmos and other signature drinks.

Reservations are required and can be made by calling (954) 567-0987. Brunch is $40 per person which includes a $10 show cover charge that will go directly to Children's Diagnostic & Treatment Center.

About Children's Diagnostic & Treatment Center

Children's Diagnostic & Treatment Center (CDTC) is a not-for-profit that serves more than 11,000 clients with special healthcare needs in Broward County annually. As a facility of Broward Health, CDTC's mission is to promote the optimal health and well-being of children with special healthcare needs by providing comprehensive prevention, intervention, and treatment services. CDTC is a recognized National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) Patient-Centered Medical Home (PCMH) offering a unique system of care for infants, children, youth and women with chronic illnesses, disabilities, and developmental delays. For more information, visit ChildrensDiagnostic.com.

About Lips Fort Lauderdale

Six nights a week and every Sunday afternoon, Lips serves up delicious food and Las Vegas- style drag entertainment. Lips is the perfect place for a bachelorette party or to celebrate a birthday, anniversary or even a divorce with an amazing cast of characters, including show hostesses Amanda Austin, Daisy Deadpetals, Nicolette, London Adour and Velvet LeNore. The fun never ends at Lips, with sister locations in New York, San Diego, Atlanta and Chicago. Lips is located at 1421 East Oakland Park Blvd. in Oakland Park, about one-mile east of I-95. For more information about Lips, call (954) 567-0987 or visit www.lipsusa.com.

Photo Credit: TheDragPhotographer.com