Lea Salonga to Perform at The Kravis Center in December

Musical theatre royalty Lea Salonga is bringing her Stage, Screen & Everything In Between tour to West Palm Beach's Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts on December 12. Tickets will go on sale to the public Friday, May 23 at 10 a.m. online and 12 p.m. at the Box Office or by calling 561.832.7469.

About Lea Salonga: Stage, Screen & Everything In Between:

Multiple award-winning actress and singer Lea Salonga is renown across the world for her powerful voice and perfect pitch. Lea most recently starred in the new musical “Here Lies Love” at the Broadway Theater and headlined “Old Friends” (alongside Bernadette Peters) on London's West End.

Lea is best known for her Tony Award-winning role in “Miss Saigon”. She has also won Olivier, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and Theatre World Awards. She was the first Asian to play Eponine in “Les Misérables” on Broadway and returned to the beloved show as Fantine in the 2006 revival. She has also been seen on Broadway in “Allegiance” and “Flower Drum Song”. Fans of all ages recognize Lea as the singing voice of Princess Jasmine from “Aladdin” and Fa Mulan for “Mulan” and “Mulan II”. For her portrayal of the beloved princesses, the Walt Disney Company bestowed her with the honor of “Disney Legend”. Lea has toured all over the world during her 45-year career, performing sold-out concerts and releasing multiple solo albums.

