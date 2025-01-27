Le Colonial Delray Unveils February Live Music Schedule

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Le Colonial, the acclaimed French-Vietnamese restaurant located at 601 East Atlantic Avenue in downtown Delray Beach, has unveiled its live music schedule for February.



Le Colonial will offer live music each Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday in February.



Performances include:



Tuesdays (February 4, 11, 18, and 25) from 6 to 9 p.m.: Pianist and vocalist, Phil Baker



Wednesdays (February 5, 12, 19, and 26) from 6 to 9 p.m.: Pianist, Mike Soto and vocalist, Elanese Lansen



Thursdays (February 6, 13, 20, 27) from 7 to 10 p.m.: Three-piece Cuban band, Son QBA



About Le Colonial

Le Colonial is a celebration of the seductive spirit and vivid flavors reminiscent of Saigon in the 1920s. With locations in Chicago, Houston, Atlanta, Delray Beach, Naples, Lake Forest, IL, and Denver, the famed Vietnamese restaurant launched over three decades ago by celebrated restaurateurs Rick Wahlstedt and Joe King and has been raved about by countless American critics, celebrities, and tastemakers in New York. Under the direction of acclaimed Vietnamese chef and cookbook author, Nicole Routhier, along with culinary director Hassan Obaye, the culinary team balances classic Vietnamese recipes and today’s health-conscious preferences, bringing the freshest, locally sourced vegetables and premium seafood and meats to life through an artful use of herbs and spices.



Comments