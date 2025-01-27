News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Le Colonial Delray Unveils February Live Music Schedule

See Pianist and vocalist, Phil Baker and more.

By: Jan. 27, 2025
Le Colonial Delray Unveils February Live Music Schedule Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Le Colonial, the acclaimed French-Vietnamese restaurant located at 601 East Atlantic Avenue in downtown Delray Beach, has unveiled its live music schedule for February. 
 
Le Colonial will offer live music each Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday in February. 
 
Performances include:
 
Tuesdays (February 4, 11, 18, and 25) from 6 to 9 p.m.: Pianist and vocalist, Phil Baker
 
Wednesdays (February 5, 12, 19, and 26) from 6 to 9 p.m.: Pianist, Mike Soto and vocalist, Elanese Lansen
 
Thursdays (February 6, 13, 20, 27) from 7 to 10 p.m.: Three-piece Cuban band, Son QBA
 

LATEST NEWS

9th Annual Friday Night Sound Waves BACKSTAGE PASS Series is Coming to The LOOP
Photos: John Pizzarelli is An Island of Perfection at The Arts Garage
Museum of Discovery and Science Receives Leadership Gift to Support GOOD 4U KIDS’ CLUB
Le Colonial Delray Unveils February Live Music Schedule

About Le Colonial  

Le Colonial is a celebration of the seductive spirit and vivid flavors reminiscent of Saigon in the 1920s. With locations in Chicago, Houston, Atlanta, Delray Beach, Naples, Lake Forest, IL, and Denver, the famed Vietnamese restaurant launched over three decades ago by celebrated restaurateurs Rick Wahlstedt and Joe King and has been raved about by countless American critics, celebrities, and tastemakers in New York. Under the direction of acclaimed Vietnamese chef and cookbook author, Nicole Routhier, along with culinary director Hassan Obaye, the culinary team balances classic Vietnamese recipes and today’s health-conscious preferences, bringing the freshest, locally sourced vegetables and premium seafood and meats to life through an artful use of herbs and spices. 
 




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos