Kravis Kids Camps To Offer Arts Education Programs All Summer Long

The stage is set for a summer of excitement and inspiration, as the renowned Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts unveils its 2023 summer education programming schedule. From singing to dancing, acting to music, students aged 9 to 22 are in for an unforgettable experience. Youth throughout Palm Beach County and beyond are invited to unleash their inner creativity and shine like never before!

ArtsCamp will be held June 5-23. ArtsCamp is an innovative, three-week summer camp that provides 70 young artists with a working knowledge of what it takes to bring a show from an idea to reality. The program offers an intensive performing arts approach focusing on dramatic composition and performance for students ages 9-11. No audition is required.

Under the guidance of 7 professional teaching artists, campers will explore art, acting, dance, technical theater, and vocal music, culminating in an ensemble piece produced by the young artists and performed for family and friends. For campers with a keen interest in the performing arts, this curriculum allows them to expand their experience and learn new technical and performance skills.

The cost for ArtsCamp is $725. Classes are held Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Extended care is available. To apply, please contact Keena Gumbinner at the Kravis Center at 561-651-4339 or at gumbinner@kravis.org. You may also visit kravis.org/artscampapplication to apply online.

ArtsCamp is sponsored by Rita and Charles Bronfman; with support from Rick and Rosemary Johnston and George T. and Ruth C. Laboda Foundation.

The Broadway Artists Intensive Junior will be held June 26-30. Created by Broadway professionals Jason Gillman and Jackie Bayne Gillman, The Broadway Artists Intensive Junior classes will be taught by an all-Broadway faculty, including special guest artists Brenda Jean Hamilton and Tim Fitz-Gerald. This year's guest artists' combined Broadway and National Broadway Tour credits include The Boy From Oz, Wicked, Titanic The Musical, Some Like It Hot, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, and Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. No audition is required.

Taught by the same professional Broadway faculty as the more demanding, by-audition-only 3-week The Broadway Artists Intensive, the Junior program allows students ages 9-13 to study all areas of the performing arts, with daily classes in ballet, jazz, tap, vocal technique, acting and improvisation.

"The Kravis Center is delighted to offer students the opportunity to learn and train with many talented teaching artists and Broadway professionals each summer," said Tracy C. Butler, Director of Education for the Kravis Center. "ArtsCamp and The Broadway Artists Intensive Junior program provide students with memorable experiences and new friends who share their passion for creative expression."

The cost for The Broadway Artists Intensive Junior is $475. No audition is required. To register, please visit thebroadwayartistsintensive.com. For questions, call 1-855-554-2929.

The Kravis Center is a not-for-profit performing arts center located at 701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, Florida. The Center's mission is to enhance the quality of life in Palm Beach County by presenting a diverse schedule of national and International Artists and companies of the highest quality, by offering comprehensive arts education programs-serving over 3 million students since its inception; by providing a Palm Beach County home for local and regional arts organizations to showcase their work; by being an economic catalyst; and by providing community leadership in West Palm Beach, supporting efforts to increase travel and tourism to Palm Beach County.

To learn more about the Kravis Center's other education programs, visit kravis.org/education-community. To help support the Kravis Center's education mission, please call the Development Department at 561.651.4320 or visit kravis.org and click on Giving and Support.