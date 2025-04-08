Kravis Center to Host Two Events Showcasing Local Students

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This spring, the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts will present two signature events that showcase the artistic accomplishments of local students. On Thursday, May 1, Dreyfoos Hall will host Spotlight on Young Musicians at 7 p.m., followed by the Dream Awards on Sunday, June 1, at 7 p.m., celebrating excellence in high school musical theater.

"Our stage is a launching pad for so many talented young people in our community," said Tracy C. Butler, senior director of education at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts. "We're proud to provide opportunities that support their growth as artists and individuals. These programs are more than performances - they are celebrations of creativity, dedication and the power of the arts to transform lives."

Presented in partnership with the Youth Orchestra of Palm Beach County, the School District of Palm Beach County and the Palm Beach County Music Teachers Association, Spotlight on Young Musicians, sponsored by Helen S. and Merrill L. Bank Foundation, has been a beloved tradition at the Kravis Center since 1992. The program has featured 40,000 student performers over the years, offering an inspiring evening of music and a platform to highlight outstanding school music programs. Tickets for the May 1 event are $12 in advance and $15 at the door.

For the fifth year, the Kravis Center Dream Awards - generously sponsored by Ricki Gail Conway and The Doris & Stanley Tananbaum Foundation - will honor exceptional student performers and designers in musical theater. Held in Dreyfoos Hall, the event culminates with two standout students selected to represent the region at The Jimmy Awards (National High School Musical Theatre Awards) in New York City. Participating schools must select productions from a pre-approved list to be eligible for consideration. Tickets for the June 1 event range from $15 to $25.

The Kravis Center for the Performing Arts is a nonprofit performing arts center located at 701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach. The Kravis Center provides exceptional cultural experiences that entertain, inspire and educate audiences across the entire community.

Comments