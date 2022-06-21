Kravis Center To Present ONE NIGHT WITH NIKKI GLASER, September 10

Stand-up comedian, actress, podcast host, radio host, and television host - Nikki Glaser does it all, and now she's taking her talents on the road in an all-new tour, One Night with Nikki Glaser, coming to the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts on September 10 at 7 pm, co-presented by the Kravis Center and Outback Presents. Tickets are on sale to Kravis Center donors now, and available to the public on Friday, June 24.

Nikki Glaser is one of the funniest female voices in comedy today! For over a decade at clubs across the country, and as the host of three hit podcasts, Glaser has been honing her shockingly- honest, no-holds barred style of comedy. In that time, Nikki has also executive produced and hosted two TV shows: Nikki & Sara Live for MTV (a female-driven pop culture sketch comedy show) and Not Safe with Nikki Glaser for Comedy Central (a daring comedic show that tackled taboo sexual topics). In addition to her shows, Nikki has multiple stand-up specials and late-night TV appearances in which she jokes about her most humiliating moments as a woman in the modern world. Nikki's past and current struggles with anorexia, depression, and anxiety are fair game in both her stand-up and in in-depth interviews like WTF with Marc Maron and JRE with Joe Rogan. Glaser has become a complete open book on mic - and not just for the laughs; she's also adamant on being the voice for women that she yearned for as a young, confused, adolescent herself. You can currently find Nikki flexing her over-sharing muscle as the daily host of the podcast You Up with Nikki Glaser: A Hit of Pod, and hosting the HBO Max reality show, FBOY Island.

One Night with Nikki Glaser comes to the Kravis Center Saturday, September 10, 2022, at 7:00 pm. Tickets are on sale now to Kravis Center donors. For information on becoming a donor visit www.kravis.org/membership. General public tickets are on sale Friday, June 24 at 10am through the Official Kravis Center Website www.kravis.org. Tickets will also be available by calling the Box Office at 561.832.7469 Monday through Saturday, Noon to 5 pm. Tickets

Start at $29.75. A limited number of VIP Packages are available.