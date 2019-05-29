Kravis Center Announces Changes For Regional Arts Classical Concert Series 2019/2020

The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts is announcing several changes to the 2019/2020 Regional Arts MUSIC "At Eight" and MUSIC "At Two" Classical Concert Series, featuring an incredible roster of world-class orchestras and performing artists, including six internationally acclaimed piano soloists in one season: Emanuel Ax, Khatia Buniatishvili, David Fray, Olga Kern, Polina Osetinskaya, and Jean-Yves Thibaudet. This popular series is sponsored by Leonard and Sophie Davis.

Two international orchestras, with confirmed dates in the upcoming Regional Arts series, have cancelled their entire U.S. tours for the 2019-2020 season. This includes The National Philharmonic of Russia, scheduled for Tuesday, November 19 at 8 pm. As its replacement, Regional Arts presents the National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine, the major, century-old orchestra from Kiev, in a new program, but keeping the same date and time.

The other tour cancellation is RTE National Symphony Orchestra of Ireland, set for Sunday, March 22 at 8 pm. The same date and time will now feature the New World Symphony in a different program that will include an audience favorite: Rimsky-Korsakov's Scheherazade.

National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine brings back a Kravis Center favorite: Olga Kern, the Russian-born piano phenom, in the passionate Rachmaninoff Second Piano Concerto. With its 100-year history and recent Grammy nominations, the orchestra proudly introduces the Symphony in C Major by composer Maxsym Berezovsky, revered as the "Ukrainian Mozart." In the atmospheric "Winter Daydreams" (Symphony No. 1), Tchaikovsky contrasts scenes of frozen landscapes with the warmth of Russian folksongs.



The New World Symphony, America's Orchestral Academy, was co-founded 31 years ago by Artistic Director Michael Tilson Thomas. The dynamic orchestra of 87 is renowned for its recordings, programming, and exceptional performances. An all-orchestral program on Regional Arts, featuring Scheherazade, will be led by conductor Joshua Gersen, who recently served as Assistant Conductor of the New York Philharmonic.

In the upcoming 2019/2020 season, there will be eight MUSIC "At Eight" concerts and four MUSIC "At Two" concerts in the series. All Regional Arts Series concerts will be held in the Kravis Center's Alexander W. Dreyfoos Concert Hall.

All of the concerts will feature a Beyond the Stage talk by Sharon McDaniel at 6:45 pm for MUSIC "At Eight" concerts and 12:45 p.m. for MUSIC "At Two." The Regional Arts Programming Associate and a long-time classical music journalist, McDaniel will provide background information about the concert and discuss elements of interest to all audience members, from music novices to experts. Nancy and Jay Parker sponsor the Beyond the Stage pre-performance talks.

Regional Arts Classical Concert Series 2019/2020

Featuring Six Extraordinary Piano Soloists

November 19, 2019 at 8 pm (Tuesday)

NATIONAL SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA OF UKRAINE

Volodymyr Sirenko, Conductor

Olga Kern, Piano

December 16, 2019 at 2 pm (Monday)

ORCHESTER WIENER AKADEMIE

(Vienna Academy Orchestra)

Martin Haselböck, Conductor and Organ

Robin Johannsen, Soprano

January 5, 2020 at 2 pm (Sunday)

MIDORI, VIOLIN

JEAN-YVES THIBAUDET, PIANO

January 13, 2020 at 8 pm (Monday)

WROCLAW PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA

Giancarlo Guerrero, Conductor

Janusz Wawrowski, Violin

January 14, 2020 at 2 pm (Tuesday)

WROCLAW PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA

Giancarlo Guerrero, Conductor

David Fray, Piano

January 19, 2020 at 8 pm (Sunday)

ROYAL PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA

Mark Wigglesworth, Conductor

Khatia Buniatishvili, Piano

February 17, 2020 at 2 pm (Monday)

RUSSIAN STATE SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

Valery Polyansky, Conductor

Polina Osetinskaya, Piano

February 18, 2020 at 8 pm (Tuesday)

ACADEMY OF ST MARTIN IN THE FIELDS ORCHESTRA with Joshua Bell, Conductor and Violin

February 23, 2020 at 8 pm (Sunday)

WEST-EASTERN DIVAN ENSEMBLE

Michael Barenboim, Violin

March 17, 2020 at 8 pm (Tuesday)

ROTTERDAM PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA

Lahav Shani, Conductor

Emanuel Ax, Piano

March 22, 2020 at 8 pm (Sunday)

NEW WORLD SYMPHONY

(America's Orchestral Academy)

Joshua Gersen, Conductor

April 6, 2020 at 8 pm (Monday)

CAMERON CARPENTER, ORGAN

Note: Carpenter will play the Kravis Center's George W. Mergens Memorial Organ, a gift to the Center from Alex W. Dreyfoos.

Subscription tickets for the 2019/2020 season start as low as $80 for the four-concert 2 pm series and $160 for the eight-concert 8 pm series.





Related Articles Shows View More Miami Stories

More Hot Stories For You