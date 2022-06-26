Kevi Morse Releases New Music Video, Last Year

This year, Kevi Morse makes his return with Last Year. Last Year is a song off of Kevi Morse's EP, AT THIS POINT. Kevi Morse released a music video to accompany the single release. Last Year has already garnered tens of thousands of streams/views. The track showcases Kevi Morse's lyrical prowess and demonstrates how Kevi Morse has flows for days.

Last Year is an anthem for the downtrodden and those vying for hope. The record is about preserving in the midst of adversity: "whether that's betrayal, people doubting you - the whole nine," Kevi Morse stated. The song is somewhat personal for Kevi Morse and has a message of understanding who will be there for you when you really need them and who's just there for the ride. Kevi Morse elaborated: "People doubted me during the last season of my life. People walked out [on me] when I really needed them the most, and now that I am on my feet, those same people are knocking at the door trying to either work or get a piece of whatever they see."

The song was produced by Timmy Bone. The music video was directed by Zdoh. The music video for Last Year was shot in Kevi Morse's hometown, Evansville, Indiana. Kevi Morse has no plans of slowing down as he is releasing a new song, "Chasing," on June 30th, 2022.

https://youtu.be/MEbEOouxo0s