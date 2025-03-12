Jessica Kirson Comes to the Kravis Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts announced that Jessica Kirson will return to West Palm Beach this summer for three performances only on May 16 and 17. Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, March 14, at 10 a.m.

Tickets to Kravis Center and Palm Beach Improv Present Jessica Kirson will go on sale on Friday, March 14. Starting at 10 a.m., the public can purchase tickets online or at 12 p.m. by calling 561.832.7469 or visiting the Box Office during regular office hours Monday through Saturday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Jessica Kirson is a dynamic force in comedy, celebrated for her high-energy performances, ridiculous characters and self-deprecating vulnerability. With a career spanning over two decades, she has found an audience for her comedy on social media, where she has racked up over a billion views.

Jessica's comedy journey began in the clubs of New York City, where her distinctive voice and unfiltered humor quickly made her an audience favorite. Kirson has since performed on some of the biggest stages in comedy, including multiple appearances on “The Tonight Show,” “The View,” HBO's “Crashing” and “Kevin Can Wait.” Jessica produced FX's Hysterical, a feature-length documentary exploring the changing landscape of women in stand-up comedy, and serving as consultant, producer, and onscreen talent in Robert DeNiro's, The Comedian.

Known for years as a "Comic's Comic," Jessica's career has exploded in recent years as her social media accounts topped 1M followers on multiple platforms and her tour dates began to fill up with sold-out theaters. In an era where only 10% of all touring comedians are female, Jessica stands out as one of the best comedians working today, regardless of gender.

