Howl at the Moon returns to Riverside Theatre for a limited summertime engagement starting Thursday, June 12, 2025..

More than just dueling pianos, Howl at The Moon is a high-energy music show like no other. Sing, dance, and, yes, even howl as the most versatile and talented musicians perform favorite songs from 80's rock, 90's pop, and today's dance hits on dueling pianos. Every show is different because audiences create the playlist. These highly energetic and entertaining shows make for a fun-filled and memorable night!

“We’re excited to have Howl at the Moon back,” says Oscar Sales, Jr., Marketing Director for Riverside Theatre. “Audiences have been requesting Howl return and we’re thrilled to once again present this unique party experience.”

The first Howl at the Moon opened in 1990 and was located in Cincinnati, Ohio. With the concept of competing musicians on baby grand pianos featuring mainstream and recognizable music that audiences could sing and dance to, the first club was an immediate hit, and led to rapid expansion.

Celebrating their 35th Anniversary, Howl at the Moon operates 12 clubs across the country, performs on Norwegian Cruise Line ships, and at various regional theatres like Riverside.

Howl at the Moon performances start at 6:30pm on Thursdays on the Waxlax Stage for a limited time.

Performance dates are June 12 & 26, July 24, and August 7 & 21.

