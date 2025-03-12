HIT ME WITH MUSIC Returns To The Miami Beach Bandshell in Celebration of Bob Marley

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Florida Grand Opera (FGO) is bringing back the electrifying blend of two vibrant musical worlds with the return of Opera Meets Reggae 2.0: Hit Me With Music, as part of the FGO Innovation Hub and in celebration of what would have been the legendary Bob Marley's 80th Birthday. This one-of-a-kind, family-friendly event takes place on Sunday, March 16, at the Miami Beach Bandshell, in partnership with the Rhythm Foundation and the City of Miami Beach. The event is made possible through the generous support of Dr. Dahlia Ann Blake and community sponsors. Doors open at 6:00 PM, with the concert kicking off at 7:00 PM.

Following the success of last year's groundbreaking concert, Hit Me With Music continues to explore the surprising commonalities between opera and reggae, blending powerful storytelling, rich vocal traditions, and infectious rhythms into an unforgettable night of music. Audiences can expect a seamless mix of traditional reggae, beloved opera arias, and innovative fusion pieces that bring the two genres together in a way only Miami could inspire.

About The FGO Innovation Hub:

The FGO Innovation Hub is a groundbreaking initiative dedicated to redefining the boundaries of opera. Focused on fostering cutting-edge technology, innovative performance techniques, and the blending of diverse musical traditions, the Hub serves as a creative incubator where artists, technologists, and audiences come together to reimagine the art form. By integrating advancements such as virtual reality, augmented reality, interactive storytelling, and enhanced stagecraft, the Hub paves the way for a dynamic future of opera.

The free concert features an exciting lineup of artists from Florida Grand Opera's acclaimed roster, joined by some of South Florida's most celebrated reggae musicians:

Featured Artists:

• Sydney Dardis, soprano

• Mary Burke Barber, soprano

• Monique Galvão, mezzo-soprano

• James Mancuso, tenor

• Andrew Payne, baritone

• Phillip Lopez, bass-baritone

• Jared Peroune, piano

• Neil Nelson, emcee

• Hal “Reggae Man” Anthony and Friends, band

