Gardens Presbyterian Church To Present LAUDAMUS

While the musicians perform, renowned artist Wendy White will paint a new masterpiece right before the audience's eyes.

By: Nov. 10, 2025
On December 13 at 7:00 P.M., Gardens Presbyterian Church will present Laudamus - a concert featuring soprano Kristina Costello, mezzo-soprano Madison Marie McIntosh, and pianist Yinyu Li.

Laudamus will include pieces by celebrated composers such as Mozart, Handel, Vivaldi, Mendelssohn, Faure, and Verdi; the first reprise of an aria from Ruth, a new opera by acclaimed composer Mark Francis; and the world premiere of "Aria Sacra," a setting of Isaiah 53:12 by composer Manne Von M (a winner of the RA Presidential Award).

The performance is scheduled to take place on December 13, 2025, at:

Gardens Presbyterian Church
4677 Hood Road
Palm Beach Gardens, Florida 33418

Admission is free, and you can register through Eventbrite:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/laudamus-tickets-1965421419373



