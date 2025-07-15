Galleria Fort Lauderdale's Summer Art Show Kicks Off This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Art lovers are invited to shop, stroll, and cool off at Galleria Fort Lauderdale's Summer Art Show on Saturday, July 26, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Sunday, July 27, from noon to 5 p.m. This indoor art experience will showcase nearly 50 professional artists whose works will be displayed throughout the mall for guests to browse, enjoy and purchase.

“Galleria Fort Lauderdale is pleased to present this cool and comfortable cultural event that provides an opportunity for local artists to connect with art enthusiasts and mall guests to explore and collect one-of-a-kind works,” said Melissa Milroy, senior marketing manager at Galleria Fort Lauderdale. “We are excited to build on the community's enthusiasm for the arts and transform the mall into a dynamic summer weekend gallery.”

Guests can explore a wide variety of artwork, including paintings, photography, ceramics, sculpture, and mixed media. This special summer installment builds upon the mall's recent art-forward initiatives and celebrates both emerging and established talent.

Featured artists include Charlene Alvarez, Yuri Andrei, Joseph Bondanella, Monica Capelluto, Segundo Cazalis, Sofia Castellanos, Connie Commette, Renee Divins, Dimetry Dixon Jr., Ken Ekalo, Leah Farquharson, Janet Friden, Jasmin Genao, Indranil Ghosh, Sylvie Neble Giraud, Jacqueline Hong, Robert Korhonen, Jamie Lapidus Reid, Felicia Maxwell, Lesleigh Meisenzahl, Guillermo Mazzotti, Vanesa Miori, Artem Mirolevich, David Morales, Vicky Patrikakos, Kenia Rams, Tricia Rutsis, Hitomi Saito, Mona Schaffel, Ronald Shagrin, Scott Smith, Michael Thomas, Denise Tucker and Marilyn Williscroft.

The event is presented in partnership with Brush Strokes, the working artist studio at Galleria Fort Lauderdale. For more information about Galleria Fort Lauderdale or for a complete list of retailers, call (954) 564-1036 or visit www.galleriamall-fl.com.

