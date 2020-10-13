Fushu Daiko's 30th Anniversary Virtual Concert Comes to The Pompano Beach Cultural Center

The performance premieres on October 24 at 7 p.m., and the link to view the show will be available until November 7, 2020.

The Pompano Beach Cultural Center is proud to present Fushu Daiko's 30th Anniversary Virtual Concert. This immersive performance was recorded live with multiple cameras and will provide each viewer with a front row seat during this joyous event. Fushu Daiko combines taiko drums and rhythms of Japan with styles such as jazz and rhythm & blues to create an exciting, powerful, cross-cultural experience. Tickets are $10; the performance premieres on October 24 at 7 p.m., and the link to view the show will be available until November 7, 2020. For tickets please visit www.pompanobeacharts.org

"We are honored to showcase the magnificent talents of this iconic cultural institution," said Phyllis Korab, Cultural Affairs Director. "Fushu Daiko's performance is a visual, musical and emotional gift to the audience."

Taiko is the art of Japanese ensemble drumming and is known for its grand drums, dynamically choreographed movements and powerful driving rhythms.

The nature of taiko drumming itself offers many healing and spiritual benefits. The effects created by entraining rhythms within and between the drummers and audiences enhance and align biorhythms. This strengthens the immune system, releases toxins, and helps to increase a state of wellbeing. Taiko drummers find practicing and performing can be a great stress relief and audience members often report experiencing emotional releases and being moved to tears by the taiko performance.

"The joyful celebratory nature of taiko drumming helps to lift the spirits of those who are in the presence of the spectacle and vibrations," said Ben Miller, Fushu Daiko's Executive Director. "Our 30th Anniversary special will showcase some of the most glorious elements of our vast repertoire and bring viewers into the band to experience a close-up personal interaction with our members as they perform."

