Florida Grand Opera Announces New Board Members Giacomo Bossa, Sandra Savini, And Chang Oh Turkmani

Florida Grand Opera has announced the appointment of three distinguished professionals, Giacomo Bossa, Sandra Savini, and Chang Oh Turkmani, to its Board of Directors. Their extensive experience and exceptional leadership qualities will significantly contribute to the ongoing success and growth of FGO.

Giacomo Bossa, Partner at Barakat + Bossa, is renowned for his adeptness in navigating different legal jurisdictions and cultural frameworks. Mr. Bossa successfully leads trials to verdicts and counsels clients towards innovative, cost effective solutions. His expertise in cross-border matters makes him a valuable asset in reconciling cultural divergences. Before moving to the United States, Mr. Bossa lived in Italy, Belgium, and Spain. He is fluent in Italian, Spanish, and conversational French. Mr. Bossa is double board certified in business litigation and real estate, and he has been recognized for his business acumen by the Florida Bar, where he served in committee leadership roles and as a fellow. In 2024, Mr. Bossa presented at the International Law Section (ILS), on Arbitrators' disqualification and conflict of interest, where participants delved deep into the complexities of global legal disputes and cross-border litigation.

Mr. Bossa is admitted to practice in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida and New York and the United States Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit. Mr. Bossa has worked Pro hac vice with teams in Georgia, Ohio, Nebraska, North Carolina, and Texas.

Sandra Savini is a seasoned executive with extensive experience in international luxury brand management and operations.

Since 2005, Sandra has served as Vice President of Genesis Interiors, LLC, a family owned firm celebrated for craftsmanship rooted in the Italian tradition of luxury yacht-building. Genesis Interiors specializes in bespoke superyacht interiors and high-end residential projects. She has been instrumental in developing the company's strategic plan to meet or exceed its clients' manufacturing needs from state-of-the-art facilities in Fort Lauderdale, Florida and Viareggio, Italy.

Prior to Genesis Interiors, Sandra held positions at renowned luxury brands including Van Cleef & Arpels, Loro Piana, and Lalique, where she was pivotal in developing and executing business strategies, enhancing brand awareness, and driving significant growth in both sales and market share in the Miami area.

Sandra is trilingual in English, Italian and French and also speaks Spanish, German, and Portuguese, further underscoring her ability to lead in a global marketplace. She holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Hospitality Management from Florida International University and has been an active member of Key Biscayne Yacht Club and the Metropolitan Club in New York.

Chang Oh Turkmani is a respected, multilingual businesswoman with extensive expertise across various industries including the import and export of industrial commodities, mining, manufacturing, construction, energy trading, shipping, environmental remediation, renewable energy, and investment advisory. She is a qualified lawyer in the U.S., specializing in International Trade, Cross-Border Negotiation, Due Diligence, and Dispute Resolution.

Since 1990, Chang has served as the Managing Director and Principal of The Mega Company, a private American development and import-export business founded in 1983 and headquartered in Washington, DC. Additionally, she is the Principal of American Construction Technologies, the largest developer of temperature-controlled warehouses in Romania, and serves as Managing Director at Crest Energy, renewable energy producer and wholesale electricity trading company. Chang has also been an Adjunct Professor of Law at Georgetown University Law Center for 16 years since 2003 and has held various prestigious board positions, including on Technology Minerals PLC, the National Cancer Advisory Board (U.S. Presidential Appointment), Alianta and the American Romanian Business Council.

"We are thrilled to welcome Giacomo Bossa, Sandra Savini, and Chang Oh Turkmani to the Florida Grand Opera Board of Directors," said Tina Vidal-Duart, Chair of FGO. "Their exceptional leadership and diverse international expertise will undoubtedly enhance our strategic initiatives and support our mission to create a thriving arts and culture scene in South Florida. This includes innovative, immersive experiences designed to resonate with our diverse South Florida community on a global scale."

"Giacomo, Sandra, and Chang bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to our organization," stated Maria Todaro, General Director of FGO. "Their unique perspectives and dedication to excellence will play a crucial role in advancing Florida Grand Opera's mission and vision. They understand the transformative power of opera and its importance for our community, particularly for our youth. It is essential to instill this appreciation in future generations, aligning with our revitalized vision."

ABOUT FLORIDA GRAND OPERA

Florida Grand Opera produces classic grand opera, contemporary works, and new commissions in Miami-Dade and Broward Counties. Founded in 1941 as the Opera Guild of Greater Miami by Arturo Di Filippi, it merged with Opera Guild of Fort Lauderdale in 1994, and is now under the direction of Maria Todaro. Florida Grand Opera was the first producing arts organization in the state of Florida and is the seventh oldest opera company in the United States. The Florida Grand Opera Studio Artists program trains opera stars of tomorrow on the skills necessary to develop a successful opera career learning from world-class artists starring on the FGO stages. To learn more visit www.fgo.org.

