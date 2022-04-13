Five Artists Selected For Inaugural CIFO-Ars Electronica Awards

Five artists from across Latin America have been selected for the inaugural CIFO-Ars Electronica Awards: Dora Bartilotti, Electrobiota Collective, Thessia Machado, Amor Muñoz, and Ana Elena Tejera.

Launched this year by Cisneros Fontanals Art Foundation (CIFO) and Ars Electronica, the awards advance the practices of emerging and mid-career Latin American artists working with technology in the field of new media and digital art, providing up to $30,000 per recipient to develop a major new commission.

In addition to joining CIFO's renowned permanent collection of Latin American art, the resulting works will be presented in an exhibition as part of the Ars Electronica Festival, the major international platform for the intersection of arts, technology, and society, at the Lentos Art Museum, in Linz, Austria, from September 7 to 29, 2022.