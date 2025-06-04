First International Spanish-Language Comedy Festival In The U.S. Is Coming To The Miami Improv

Events will run from June 13 to 21.
The City of Miami is gearing up to host the most eagerly anticipated event for comedy lovers: “Miami es un Chiste” (“Miami is a Joke”), the first international Spanish-language comedy festival in the United States. From June 13 to 21, the renowned Miami Improv at CityPlace Doral will be the epicenter of laughter and talent, with more than 20 shows featuring major names in comedy alongside emerging talents.
This groundbreaking event will bring together Florida's diverse and vibrant Hispanic community in a space dedicated to stand-up comedy, podcasts and sketch performances.
Among the featured performers are Lucho Mellera, George Harris, Led Varela, Galder Varas, Nanutria, El Pio, Carlos Sánchez, Antonio Sanint, Angelo Colina, Lucas Lauriente, Titito Sanchez, Lucas Lauriente, Ernesto Rolón, Cristina Sánchez, Erick Bonilla, Ricardo Mendoza, Nacho Redondo, Manuel Ángel Redondo, Chente Ydrach, Kiko Blade, Victor Villamil, Luis Rodriguez, Francisco Ramos, Bonco Quiñongo, Ariel Santana, Luis Chataing and many more. This star-studded lineup promises a festival full of laughter and top-tier entertainment.
“Miami es un Chiste” not only aims to deliver first-class entertainment but also to support the careers of up-and-coming comedians, content creators and podcasters. The festival will serve as a platform for connection and networking between artists, audiences and the entertainment industry, opening new opportunities in the Hispanic market.
In addition to the in-person events, the festival will have broad exposure through digital platforms and social media, reaching a global audience and positioning Miami as the Spanish-language comedy capital.
The full lineup includes:
