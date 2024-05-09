Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



​

A world of endless creativity and Meaningful Play awaits at the first-ever MAGNA-TILES Studio, now open at the Museum of Discovery and Science (MODS). Downtown Fort Lauderdale's esteemed children's museum recently unveiled its newest rainbow-hued play space, the result of a partnership with America's #1 Magnetic Building Sets Brand,* filled with more than 10,000 colorful magnetic shapes designed to ignite young imaginations.

MODS President and CEO Joseph P. Cox, MODS Board of Trustees Chair Johnathan Robertson and MAGNA-TILES Senior Vice President of Marketing Michael Scheffki shared an inspiring welcome to the community followed by a ceremonial ribbon cutting. More than 80 local schoolchildren from C.O.P.E. Center North, Jack & Jill Children's Center and Permission to Succeed Education Center, poured into the new MAGNA-TILES Studio, letting their imaginations guide them as they excitedly erected numerous creations from dinosaurs to palm trees to skyscrapers and raceways.

"In the limitless expanse of open-ended play, where imagination knows no bounds, the MAGNA-TILES brand shines as a guiding light of opportunity. Within the studio walls, these magnetic marvels ignite curiosity, inviting children on a journey where every path leads to a new discovery," said Cox. "In this creative studio, each tile is a steppingstone to confidence, empowering children to follow their instincts, chart their own course and revel in the joy of exploration. As they build, stack and experiment, MAGNA-TILES sets transcend traditional toy status, becoming steadfast companions in the journey of lifelong learning.”

The MAGNA-TILES Studio is designed as an immersive educational world where young minds will flourish. Activities focus on enhancing early cognitive skills and understanding of primary colors, small hand muscle development, finger strength and wrist stability, pattern recognition, fine motor skills, hand-eye coordination development, early literacy and mathematics exploration.

MODS' new MAGNA-TILES Studio is comprised of the following creation stations:

Magnetic Marvels: MAGNA-TILES pieces effortlessly attract and repel, providing a hands-on lesson in shaping our world. Explore and consider how magnetic forces contribute to the art concepts of shape and form and the fundamental building blocks for creating masterpieces.

Colorful Discoveries: Dive into the vivid world of primary colors. Turn MAGNA-TILES play into a palette for artistic expression, exploring the interplay of light through the colorful tiles to create mesmerizing hues and shades that captivate the senses.



Engineering Excellence: Channel your inner engineers at the Innovation Station, where MAGNA-TILES pieces transform into the building blocks of inventions with each magnetic connection, and explore the art concept of form as structures come to life in 3D. MAGNA-TILES Builder, Metropolis and House sets are featured, allowing children to construct and explore the physics of building, enhancing the understanding of engineering principles.



3D Build Extravaganza: Step into the expansive 3D Build Area, where imagination knows no boundaries. Construct towering sculptures, intricate landscapes or a MAGNA-TILES masterpiece. This area seamlessly integrates art concepts such as shape, form and color recognition as children combine basic shapes to create new patterns, objects, animals and more.

The "Garage" Shop: Discover the heart of creativity in our dynamic "Garage" shop, complete with a garage and refrigerator doors. It's the spot where magic happens, inspiring tactile creativity in the most ordinary places to tell unique stories.



“This one-of-a-kind space was designed specifically for our fans - our future architects, designers, astronauts and engineers,” said Scheffki. “It's a place where they can be creative. It's a place where they can dream. It's a place where they can explore the joy of MAGNA-TILES play. We can't wait to see their smiles and amazing creativity on display.”

The new MAGNA-TILES Studio is open during the regular Museum hours of Monday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. MAGNA-TILES sets are available in the Museum's Gift Shop. The Museum will also house new product launches beginning this fall. For more information, please visit mods.org/magnatilesstudio or call 954.467.MODS (6637).

The Museum celebrates diversity and welcomes visitors from all walks of life. The Museum hours are Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. MODS is located downtown at 401 SW Second Street, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33312. For more information about the Museum, please visit mods.org or call 954.467.MODS (6637).

Photos Credit: Michael Muphy Photography for MODS

Comments