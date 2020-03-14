Exclusive Photos/Video: Final Preview of A WONDERFUL WORLD; Opening Night Cancelled at the Colony Theatre

A Wonderful World, a new musical based on the life and songs of jazz legend and American icon Louis Armstrong, played its final preview at the Colony Theatre last night, March 13. The show was set to open tonight, but due to concerns regarding COVID-19, the opening performance has been cancelled.

BroadwayWorld has an exclusive video and photos of the cast at their final preview. Check them out below!

BroadwayWorld contributor, Richard Jay-Alexander, was in the audience at the final preview and said, "This show has legs. It's truly wonderful to see a brand new musical, not based on existing source material. The cast and creative team delivered a knockout punch last night!"

Told from the perspective of the women in Armstrong's life, A Wonderful World charts Armstrong's journey from the birth of jazz in his native New Orleans through his international stardom. The musical also focuses on the complex history of race in America, leading up to the Civil Rights era.

Drama Desk Award-winner and Tony Award-nominee, Christopher Renshaw (Broadway's Taboo, The King and I), directed the production, which was choreographed by Rickey Tripp (associate choreographer for Broadway's Once on This Island and Choir Boy).

With an original book by Aurin Squire, the multi-talented playwright and television writer ("This is Us," "The Good Fight," "Evil") and Opa-locka, FL. native, A Wonderful World features songs recorded and made popular by Armstrong, arranged and orchestrated by Annastasia Victory and Michael O. Mitchell.



A Wonderful World

A Wonderful World cast

A Wonderful World cast





Related Articles Shows View More Miami Stories