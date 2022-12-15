Disney's ALADDIN Makes Its Premiere At The Arsht Center, January 3-8

A whole new world just in time for a whole new year...DISNEY'S ALADDIN will make its anticipated Mami premiere at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County from January 3-8, 2023. ALADDIN, adapted from the animated Disney film and centuries-old folktales including "One Thousand and One Nights," is brought to fresh theatrical life in this bold new musical.

Aladdin's journey sweeps audiences into an exotic world of daring adventure, classic comedy and timeless romance. This new production features a full score, including the five cherished songs from the Academy Award-winning soundtrack and more written especially for the stage.

Tickets to ALADDIN are $39-$139* and may be purchased now at the Adrienne Arsht Center box office by calling (305) 949-6722, or online at arshtcenter.org.

The 2022-2023 Broadway in Miami subscription season is presented by Bank of America and Florida Theatrical Association in association with the Adrienne Arsht Center, along with support from Nicklaus Children's Hospital.

ALADDIN, the hit musical based on the Academy Award-winning animated film, opened on Broadway at the New Amsterdam Theatre to critical acclaim on March 20, 2014 and quickly established itself as one of the biggest new blockbusters in recent years, breaking 14 New Amsterdam Theatre house records. The North American tour is one of six replica productions around the world, joining those currently running on Broadway, in Tokyo, the Netherlands, Mexico City and Germany. Since the show's 2014 Broadway premiere, more than 14 million people have seen 10 productions around the world; two new productions will open in the 12 months ahead.

Produced by Disney Theatrical Productions, ALADDIN features music by Tony Award and eight-time Oscar winner Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast, Newsies, Sister Act), lyrics by two-time Oscar winner Howard Ashman (Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid), three-time Tony Award and three-time Oscar winner Tim Rice (Evita, Aida) and six-time Tony Award nominee Chad Beguelin (The Prom, The Wedding Singer), with a book by Beguelin, and is directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon).

The animated film Aladdin was released by Disney in 1992 and was a critical and box office smash, becoming the highest-grossing film of the year.

The film won the Oscar for Best Original Score and introduced the hit song "A Whole New World," which won the second of the film's two Academy Awards as Best Original Song. The Peabo Bryson/Regina Belle recording of the tune soared to #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

ALADDIN is designed by seven-time Tony-winning scenic designer Bob Crowley, seven-time Tony-winning lighting designer Natasha Katz, two-time Tony-winning costume designer Gregg Barnes and sound designer Ken Travis.

The production team also includes illusion designer Jim Steinmeyer, hair designer Josh Marquette and makeup designer Milagros Medina-Cerdeira. The music team is headed by music supervisor and music director Michael Kosarin, who also created the vocal and incidental music arrangements, joined by orchestrator Danny Troob and dance music arranger Glen Kelly. Anne Quart serves as co-producer.

A previous North American tour of Casey Nicholaw's Broadway production played 1,201 performances in 41 cities from April 11, 2017 to March 12, 2020, drawing more than 2.7 million people.

For more information, visit AladdinTheMusical.com/tour.