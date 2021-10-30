Detroit Symphony Opera to Tour Florida This Winter

The Violin Channel reported the Detroit Symphony Orchestra will embark on a tour of Florida this January. While this is not the DSO's first tour together, it is their first time with Music Director Jader Bignamini. They most recently toured Florida in 2014 with Leonard Slatkin.

This winter, the Detroit Symphony Opera will open the tour in their hometown city right in Detroit, then travel down to Florida. They'll be hitting cities like Miami, Sarasota, West Palm Beach, and more. Bignamini explained to The Violin Channel that "Detroit is so proud to have an orchestra of this caliber, and we will be extremely happy to bring Detroit to the world. The tour program will show the high technical level of the orchestra, and together we will be able to create musical moments of the highest quality that will make us all grow musically and as people."

Tickets to the one-week long tour can be purchased on the DSO website.

You can read the full Violin Channel article here.