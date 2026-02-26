Delray Beach Playhouse Expands Summer Season With 42ND STREET and BEEHIVE

🎭 NEW! Miami Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Miami & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Delray Beach Playhouse is making this summer bigger than ever with the announcement of two full-scale musical productions as part of its Summer Musicals at the Delray Beach Playhouse series, marking the first time the theater has presented two summer musicals in one season.

The Main Stage will come alive with the Broadway classic 42nd Street (August 21 - September 13), followed by the high-energy jukebox musical Beehive: The 60s Musical (September 17 - September 27). Tickets go on sale Friday, February 27, with prices starting at $45.

"We're excited to expand what we offer during the summer months," said Kevin Barrett, Executive Director of the Delray Beach Playhouse. "Adding a second musical allows us to reach more audiences, involve more artists, and continue our commitment to bringing vibrant live theater to the community year-round."

42nd Street, featuring music by Harry Warren and lyrics by Al Dubin, with a book by Michael Stewart and Mark Bramble, is one of Broadway's most beloved tap-dance spectaculars. Filled with dazzling choreography and iconic songs like We're in the Money, Shuffle Off to Buffalo, and 42nd Street, the show celebrates the magic of show business and the thrill of chasing dreams under the bright lights.

Immediately following, Beehive: The 60s Musical, created by Larry Gallagher, will transport audiences through the unforgettable music of the 1960s. Featuring hits made famous by artists such as The Supremes, Aretha Franklin, Janis Joplin, and Tina Turner, the show is a joyful, high-energy tribute to the women who defined a generation of music.

Both productions will take place on the Playhouse Main Stage, continuing the theater's long tradition of bringing quality musical entertainment to the Delray Beach community.