Dawn Derow To Star In THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY At The Delray Beach Playhouse

Multiple award-winning vocalist Dawn Derow is making her South Florida stage debut as a leading lady in the critically acclaimed musical THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY, running May 9-25 at the Delray Beach Playhouse.

Based on the best-selling novel by Robert James Waller, this double Tony Award-winning Broadway musical is being directed by Carbonell Award-winning Michael Ursua, whose sensitive and cinematic approach brings depth and intimacy to this emotionally charged story about a forbidden love affair between Francesca, an Iowa farmwife, and a ruggedly handsome photographer with National Geographic.

A classically trained vocalist with a background in both opera and jazz, Derow brings sensitivity, vocal nuance, and a touch of her own Italian flair to the role an Italian war bride whose life is changed forever by this brief, passionate affair.

“This role is a dream and a return to my first love,” says Derow, who grew up performing in musicals and operas. “Francesca's journey is so human—complex, romantic, and heartbreaking—and I'm thrilled to be bringing this truly romantic love story to life at the Delray Beach Playhouse.”

Among the other top-notch talents in the cast are Collin Salvatore as sexy cameraman Robert Kincade, Joel Hunt, Jade Master, Jessica Perry, Elizabeth Robinson, Lovell Rose, Jim Tyminski, and JB Wing.

THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY will have 12 performances at the Delray Beach Playhouse, located at 950 NW 9th Street 33444.



About Dawn Derow:

Dawn Derow has earned great praise throughout the cabaret and performance community as being a versatile singer who can move effortlessly among a variety of vocal genres, from pop to opera to the Great American Songbook. A New Yorker by way of Cape Cod, Derow grew up in Eastham, MA and graduated from the Boston Conservatory with a bachelor's degree in music: Vocal Performance & Opera Emphasis. She has performed around the world, and in prestigious New York venues such as Rose Hall at Lincoln Center and Carnegie Hall. Her notable shows include “Music 4 Two” (2012), which garnered a MAC nomination for Best CD (available on all platforms); “Revolution” (2015), co-starring Kathleen France, which won a MAC Award for Best Revue; and “LEGIT: A Classical Cabaret” (2016), earning her a Bistro Award for Outstanding Vocalist.

During the pandemic in 2020, Derow performed “A Troubadour Tribute,” collaborating with guitarist Peter Calo, a show which delighted audiences in NY, MA, and FL. In 2023, she captured her second MAC Award as Best Female Vocalist for “My Ship: Songs From 1941.” That show became her second album, released by Zoho Music in 2021, which also won her the Best Recording Friedman/LaMott MAC award in 2022. After a sold-out run of “My Ship” at the Pheasantry in London in 2023, she was invited back to that venue for a new show, “Women's Work,” debuting in London in 2024 and then in NYC at the Cutting Room this past October.

Dawn Derow has also taken on the role of co-producer for “Dorothy Dandridge: The Musical” and originated the role of “Hedda Hopper” in a recent workshop production. Outside of cabaret, she teaches mobility classes, provides Thai massages, and works with the elderly on health and wellness. She divides her time between New York and Florida.

