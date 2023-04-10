Dance Now's Program III Comes To Palm Beach, Broward, and Miami-Dade

The spring season of dance in South Florida would not be complete without a final outstanding series of performances from Dance NOW! Miami. This leading contemporary company brings their Program III on Thursday, May 11 to Lake Worth's Duncan Theatre, on Friday, May 12 to Broward Center's Amaturo Theater, and on Saturday, May 13 to the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center. The performances will feature a restaging of Joffrey Ballet's boundary-breaking work, The Relativity of Icarus, and the world premiere of their own new piece, Gli Altri/The Others.

The Relativity of Icarus, choreographed by Gerald Arpino, is an athletic male duet from 1974 that uses the Daedalus and Icarus myths to express the tortured relationship between sons and fathers, with homoerotic overtones that were controversial for its time. It will be reconstructed and restaged by Cameron Basden, former Joffrey dancer, and "repetiteur" for the Arpino Foundation. The piece, powerful and rarely seen, will be presented with the original score by Gerhard Samuel.

The South Florida dates are part of Dance Now's ongoing Masterpiece in Motion series, and the centennial celebration of Arpino's birth. "Bringing this important Arpino work to Florida audiences, both because of its historical significance and its challenging choreographic take on masculinity, is a perfect fit for our company," said Dance NOW! Miami Co-Artistic Director Diego Salterini.

Gli Altri/The Others, choreographed by Dance Now Artistic Directors Hannah Baumgarten and Salteirni, marries filmmaker Federico Fellini's cinematic imagery with confessional storytelling to create unique symbolism. A gender fluid cast of characters create a magical safe space on stage where life, death, joy, despair, love and loss are entwined in the work's non-linear narrative. The performance features music based on the iconic sounds of Nino Rota (best known for his multiple collaborations with Fellini and for the Godfather films) reimagined by long-time Dance Now composer Davidson Jaconello. Gli Altri/The Others is a collaboration with Italy's Opus Ballet, and will be performed in Florence jointly in July of 2023.

Tickets for Duncan and Aventura are $50 reserved seating, and $20 for students with valid ID. Tickets for Broward are $50 reserved seating, $20 for students with valid ID, and early bird special $25 for all until April 1. Advance tickets and full information for all venues are available at www.dancenowmiami.org/events/program3. All venues are is fully wheelchair accessible, with adjacent parking available. This program contains some adult content and themes, and may not be appropriate for all audiences. The Duncan Theatre is located at 4200 S Congress Ave, Lake Worth; the Broward Center for the Performing Arts Amaturo Theater at 201 SW Fifth Avenue, Fort Lauderdale; and the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center at 3385 NE 188th Street, Aventura. To request materials in accessible format, or any disability accommodation, visit www.dancenowmiami.org or contact Dance NOW! at (305) 975-8489 and info@dancenowmiami.org.