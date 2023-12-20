Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Miami Metro Awards

DIRECT FROM SWEDEN THE MUSIC OF ABBA At Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center, January 14

Give the gift of “Mamma Mia,” “Waterloo,” and “Dancing Queen” by purchasing tickets now.

Dec. 20, 2023

DIRECT FROM SWEDEN THE MUSIC OF ABBA At Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center, January 14

A celebration of ABBA, Sweden's biggest export, hits the main stage of the Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center on Sunday, January 14 at 8 p.m. Direct from Sweden The Music of ABBA honors the incomparable sound and look of the iconic Swedish pop group formed in 1972 with perfected musical arrangements, harmonious vocals, glittering costumes and makeup, and carefully arranged choreography. Tickets are available now.

 

With a complete live band, The Music of ABBA highlights note-for-note solos, encourages audience interaction, and employs stunning visual effects. The audience is encouraged to dance and sing along to timeless hits from ABBA, including Dancing Queen, Chiquitita, Waterloo, Mamma Mia, The Winner Takes It All, Fernando, S.O.S., Take a Chance, Money Money Money, Knowing Me Knowing You, Super Trouper, Gimme Gimme Gimme, Voulez-Vous, and more.

 

With over 400 million records sold, ABBA is one of the biggest acts in music history and is adored worldwide by fans young and old. The Music of ABBA will deliver the closest ABBA experience possible with an extraordinary selection of Sweden's most talented singers and musicians playing 100 percent live.

 

Described as “energetic, joyful, and truly heartwarming,” The Music of ABBA aims to recreate the magic of ABBA's music by performing their songs with impeccable accuracy, while also capturing the essence of the group's live performances. In addition to allowing fans a chance to relive the nostalgia and excitement of the group's music, the show also opens up the world of ABBA to newer generations.

 

Direct from Sweden The Music of ABBA is recommended for all ages. Tickets for the show range from $40 to $75. $5 tickets are available to individuals aged 13-22, with the option of purchasing one additional $5 companion ticket, through Culture Shock Miami. Tickets may be purchased by visiting MossCenter.org, through the Moss Center Box Office in person, or by calling (786) 573-5300.


Recommended For You