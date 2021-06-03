DINO DANA THE MOVIE Roars To Life In First-Ever Interactive Museum Experience

Families can discover the wonders of the Mesozoic era with their favorite paleontologist-in-training when the new Dino Dana The Movie museum experience brings the Emmy-winning kids' series to life this June at the Museum of Discovery and Science (MODS) in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

The first-ever Dino Dana The Movie museum program will transport kids straight into the prehistoric world with special screenings of the new IMAX film, the coolest exhibit featuring an augmented reality (AR) dino experience, innovative "real" dinosaur meet-n-greets, new toys from Safari Ltd., and more!

Dino Dana The Movie follows the adventures of 10-year-old Dana, a budding paleontologist with a big imagination who eats, sleeps and breathes dinos! With the help of her trusty Field Guide and a backpack that lets her transform to look like any dinosaur she wants, Dana has the tools and skills to get closer to the dino action than anyone has ever been before! The museum version of the film is a shortened length of the feature, which was produced in association with Telefilm Canada, Amazon Prime Video, TVOKids, the Shaw Rocket Fund, and Ontario Creates.

"We're thrilled to kick off the very first immersive Dino Dana The Movie museum program at MODS," said Jennifer Lee Hackett, Manager of Museum and Non-Theatrical Sales, for Sinking Ship Entertainment. "From the giant movie screenings to the special dinosaur 'encounters,' families can expect an exciting, educational and fun interactive experience!"

The new 45-minute film finds Dana completing an experiment that asks where all the kid dinosaurs are. To find the answer, Dana, her older sister Saara, and their new neighbors Mateo and Jadiel, embark on a dino journey BIGGER than any Dana has faced before. Following the film, museumgoers themselves can take part in the expedition through the innovative Dino Dana The Movie exhibit that will showcase "real" dinosaurs with specially-trained handlers along with a can't-miss Paleontologist-in-Training Live Show. Families can also download the new Dino Dana Fossil Hunt app, available now on the App Store and Google Play, to discover more about dinos and further extend the fun and STEM learning during their museum visit and at home.

The Dino Dana The Movie museum program will also introduce an exciting range of dino toys from Safari Ltd. with engaging interactive elements that encourage kids to learn through play.

Following its run at MODS, the touring museum experience is set to travel to other museums across the U.S. and Canada. (More details to be announced soon.)